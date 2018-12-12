×
10 People who will influence Professional Wrestling in 2019

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
77   //    12 Dec 2018, 06:48 IST


Cody Rhodes taking a breather during a match.
Cody Rhodes taking a breather during a match.

influencer noun

someone who affects or changes the way that other people behave, for example through their use of social media.

This is how the Cambridge dictionary defines the term Influencer. To give you an example, the Kardashians are considered influencers of fashion even though they have little direct involvement with the industry. Another influencer might be film director Quentin Tarrantino. Even though he doesn't direct every film that comes out, his influence is still felt in many of them in terms of style, plot, or characterization.

Just like any other industry or entertainment, professional wrestling has its own influencers. These are people who can shape the direction sports entertainment takes, for good or for ill. Sometimes they are directly involved in the industry, and sometimes they are on the periphery. In any case, these individuals have a lot to say about how pro wrestling is going to change and evolve in the coming year.

Here are ten people who will be influencing pro wrestling in 2019.

#1 Dave Meltzer

Dave Meltzer is simultaneously loved and hated by many wrestling fans for his strict ratings system.
Dave Meltzer is simultaneously loved and hated by many wrestling fans for his strict
ratings
system.

Who is he? A sports journalist of some renown, who has worked for the Oakland Tribune and the LA Times. He also covers pro wrestling events in addition to 'legit' athletic contests.

What makes him an influencer? Meltzer has been covering pro wrestling from a journalistic standpoint since the early 1970s. His match rating system, including the coveted Five stars, is quoted and copied by fans, journalists, and critics alike.

The mercurial and controversial Dave Meltzer has been rubbing fans and athletes the wrong way since the early 1970s. He's not just a pro wrestling guy, either; He has covered Mixed Martial Arts since the days of UFC 1 nearly thirty years ago.

Meltzer often upsets some fans and even some wrestlers with his match rating system, graded from one to five. One is an awful match, while five is the best a pro wrestling contest can aspire to be. His five star ratings are so difficult to get, he didn't give out ANY from 2007-2010! Most recently he graded Kazuchiko Okada vs. Kenny Omega II a 'six star' rating, but officially the scale does not go above five.

1 / 10 NEXT
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
