What is an ICBM missile? Kim Jong-un North Korean video goes viral

On Thursday, March 24, North Korea's "Supreme Leader" Kim Jong-un oversaw the first test of the East-Asian country's new range of ICBM missiles, the Hwasong-17.

According to the state-run media outlet Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the development and the ballistic missile test were done as part of the preparation for "long-standing confrontation with the U.S. imperialists accompanied by the danger of a nuclear war."

The news agency also reported that the missile reached a maximum altitude of 6,248 km (3,880 miles) and covered a distance of 1,090 km (680 miles) in 67 minutes. This translates to a ballpark speed of 609 mph, which barely fits the criteria of transonic travel.

Following the launch, the missile fell into the sea of Japan. In the press release from KCNA, Jong-un said:

"Any forces should be made to be well aware of the fact that they will have to pay a very dear price before daring to attempt to infringe upon the security of our country."

How are ICBM missiles "intercontinental?"

As the name suggests, Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are long-range missiles usually developed to carry a nuclear payload for potential attacks against rival countries. These are launched on mobile vehicles or in stationary sites from the ground. However, submarine launches for these ballistic missiles are also standard.

The primary principle of these missile launches includes firing the missile to near sub-orbital level, when the missile may release the payload containing the nuclear charge. The payload will plummet towards the target, which would then be detonated right before reaching the ground for maximum blast radius and damage.

Like most ballistic missiles, the payload's trajectory may be handled by booster rockets for accuracy. According to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), these missiles should also have a range of over 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles) to be considered "intercontinental."

North Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM details

After being unveiled in 2020, this marks the missile's first test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Thursday's test also marks the first missile test of its kind since 2017.

While the exact statistics about the missile are not known, the ICBM appears to be roughly 25 meters (82 feet) in height and 2.5 to 2.9 meters (8.2 to 9.5 feet) in diameter. From the launch video released by North Korea, the missile appears to be launched by a transporter erector launcher (TEL).

As per 38 North's Michael Ellman, the missile could have a payload capacity of around 2,000–3,500 kg (4,400–7,700 lb) for the nuclear warhead.

Meanwhile, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) suggests that the Hwasong-17 could have a theoretical range of 13,000 km (8,100 miles). Thus, DPRK may conduct further tests to gauge the other capabilities of the missile.

What are the general reactions to North Korea's recent test-launch of the Hwasong-17 ICBM?

António Guterres @antonioguterres I condemn the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which risks a significant escalation of tensions in the region.



We need a peaceful diplomatic solution for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. I condemn the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which risks a significant escalation of tensions in the region.We need a peaceful diplomatic solution for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

While Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres officially condemned the test on Twitter, numerous tweets seem to find humor in the dramatic test video footage released by North Korea.

Daniel Kelly @IsMiseDaniel I've watched that Kim Jong Un video about 100 times today, and all I could think about were the opening credits to Brooklyn Nine-Nine I've watched that Kim Jong Un video about 100 times today, and all I could think about were the opening credits to Brooklyn Nine-Nine https://t.co/OR02qx1U9q

Ankiit Koomar @AnkiitKoomar This is not a parody, that's official video of Kim Jong-un guiding the test launch of Nork Korean missile This is not a parody, that's official video of Kim Jong-un guiding the test launch of Nork Korean missile 😂 😎 https://t.co/1ZSj5OnqTO

Populism Updates @PopulismUpdates I think Kim Jong Un is going through an 80s movie phase I think Kim Jong Un is going through an 80s movie phase https://t.co/qhX0kH9CgG

William the Bastard. @HomeInDouai Why does Kim Jong Un keep firing missiles at the sea? Has he got something against fish? Why does Kim Jong Un keep firing missiles at the sea? Has he got something against fish? https://t.co/r8SNCvstW3

Dr. Jeffrey Lewis @ArmsControlWonk Kim Jong Un does send messages. For example, in October 2020, North Korea paraded a new ICBM capable of carrying multiple warheads. The message was if: "I will able to be able nuke the crap out of you if you invade. So don't." Kim Jong Un does send messages. For example, in October 2020, North Korea paraded a new ICBM capable of carrying multiple warheads. The message was if: "I will able to be able nuke the crap out of you if you invade. So don't." https://t.co/WDqoqHM48I

neonoto @neonoto1 @Reuters We need a world without those weapons. @Reuters We need a world without those weapons.

Sagar @sagar0__0 Just because you asked for it @edgarwright Presenting KIM JONG UN FT . THUNDERBIRDS THEME Just because you asked for it @edgarwright Presenting KIM JONG UN FT . THUNDERBIRDS THEME https://t.co/qarVr3beqf

Online reactions over the missile are divided, with a group of tweets expressing concerns over Jong-Un's threats and North Korea's advanced nuclear ICBM. However, a few others find the North Korean Supreme Leader's appearance in the video to be inspired by 1980s Hollywood action films.

Edited by Prem Deshpande