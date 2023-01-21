What Is 'Millennial Pause' On TikTok? Viral trend leaves the Internet in a frenzy

If you are a millennial and an active TikToker, chances are you might have come across the 'millennial pause' videos on your feed. While this is not a trend or a challenge, it has still garnered as many as 15 million views on the platform.

The 'millennial pause' is a phenomenon where millennials pause for a second before speaking when a video begins to reassure them that everything is in place. As explained by Jade Beason on TikTok, she talked about how Gen Z does not do any of it. She also claimed to be involuntarily doing the 'pause.' In the video, Jade explained the meaning of the viral trend and said:

"Essentially, it's this thing where, apparently, millenials do this breath, or like this pause, before we film content, like we check to see if we're recording, and then we speak, and apparently, Gen Z don't do that."

Social media users talk about the "millenial Pause," where the content creator pauses for a second or two before beginning to speak in a video. (Image via TikTok)

However, Gen Z seems to have noticed the pause and is now creating videos on the phenomenon. They are doing the 'millennial pause' and imitating how the “older than Gen Z” creators start their videos with pauses.

Social media users post hilarious reactions about the 'millennial pause' after it creates a stir on social media

TikTok is an app that is being used by Gen Z, millennials, and the generation before that. However, Gen Z has now noticed the infamous 'pause' of the millennial creators and has started creating videos imitating them. As it happens, the cultural phenomenon has gone viral on several other platforms, such as Twitter, where people are expressing their views on the trend.

One social media user shared a video from the BBC and said:

“The millennial pause while waiting for confirmation to start”

Sue Chef @marko_avokado the millenial pause while waiting for confirmation to start 🥲🥲🥲🥲 the millenial pause while waiting for confirmation to start 🥲🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/PUMvOlR8DP

Trevenclaw @Trevenclaw Today I learned there's a thing called Gen Z uses to identify Millennials in videos. It's called "the Millennial pause". Basically when a Millennial records a video of themselves they will start, say "ok,so" or something similar, then start talking. Gen Z just hit play and go. Today I learned there's a thing called Gen Z uses to identify Millennials in videos. It's called "the Millennial pause". Basically when a Millennial records a video of themselves they will start, say "ok,so" or something similar, then start talking. Gen Z just hit play and go.

TranquilloPapi🫧 @TranquilPapi Just discovering this cultural phenomenon called the millennial pause. How weird. I need to stop doing that Just discovering this cultural phenomenon called the millennial pause. How weird. I need to stop doing that 😂

ruji 🪐🌻 @rujisatur what the hell is the millennial pause what the hell is the millennial pause 😭😭😭

Breezy 💕 @brebarbie I learned about the “millennial pause” today and let’s just say I’m offended af I learned about the “millennial pause” today and let’s just say I’m offended af 😂😂😂

Post Meglone @megan_maurer18 No one needed to call out the millennial pause No one needed to call out the millennial pause

Alex @Castleooo_



I do both The gen z shake and millenial pause got me holleringI do both The gen z shake and millenial pause got me hollering 😂I do both

Maariyah @Maariyah34 Ever since I learnt what the millennial pause was I can’t unsee it in everyone’s vids Ever since I learnt what the millennial pause was I can’t unsee it in everyone’s vids

Tori @torigates I just learned about the millennial pause on tiktok, do you guys know about this? I'm dying (it's when millennials pause for a second when they start recording video because back in the early days of video there was always a lag when you hit record) I just learned about the millennial pause on tiktok, do you guys know about this? I'm dying (it's when millennials pause for a second when they start recording video because back in the early days of video there was always a lag when you hit record)

Other users also commented on how they cannot ignore the pause in all the videos once they now know about the TikTok phenomenon.

Furthermore, The Atlantic claimed that the term was coined by Boston-based TikTok user Nisa back in November 2021. Since then, the hashtag #millennialpause has received more than 19 million views as of this writing.

Content creator Nisa pointed out Taylor Swift for participating in the millennial pause

Back in November 2021, TikToker Nisa shared a post where she created a stitch on the platform. It started with Taylor Swift’s video, where the singer paused for a second or two, and then went on to say:

“Hey guys, I’m Taylor.”

Observing this point, Nisa stated:

“I’m obsessed with the fact that not even Taylor Swift is immune to the inevitable millennial obligatory pause before you start talking in a TikTok to make sure it’s actually recording. God, will she ever stop being relatable. I love her!”

The video received millions of views, with thousands of likes and comments. This, in turn, started a cultural phenomenon where internet users started noticing the pause and created videos imitating the same.

