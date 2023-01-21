What Is 'Millennial Pause' On TikTok? Viral trend leaves the Internet in a frenzy

If you are a millennial and an active TikToker, chances are you might have come across the 'millennial pause' videos on your feed. While this is not a trend or a challenge, it has still garnered as many as 15 million views on the platform.
The 'millennial pause' is a phenomenon where millennials pause for a second before speaking when a video begins to reassure them that everything is in place. As explained by Jade Beason on TikTok, she talked about how Gen Z does not do any of it. She also claimed to be involuntarily doing the 'pause.' In the video, Jade explained the meaning of the viral trend and said:
"Essentially, it's this thing where, apparently, millenials do this breath, or like this pause, before we film content, like we check to see if we're recording, and then we speak, and apparently, Gen Z don't do that."
However, Gen Z seems to have noticed the pause and is now creating videos on the phenomenon. They are doing the 'millennial pause' and imitating how the “older than Gen Z” creators start their videos with pauses.
Social media users post hilarious reactions about the 'millennial pause' after it creates a stir on social media
TikTok is an app that is being used by Gen Z, millennials, and the generation before that. However, Gen Z has now noticed the infamous 'pause' of the millennial creators and has started creating videos imitating them. As it happens, the cultural phenomenon has gone viral on several other platforms, such as Twitter, where people are expressing their views on the trend.
One social media user shared a video from the BBC and said:
“The millennial pause while waiting for confirmation to start”
Other users also commented on how they cannot ignore the pause in all the videos once they now know about the TikTok phenomenon.
Furthermore, The Atlantic claimed that the term was coined by Boston-based TikTok user Nisa back in November 2021. Since then, the hashtag #millennialpause has received more than 19 million views as of this writing.
Content creator Nisa pointed out Taylor Swift for participating in the millennial pause
Back in November 2021, TikToker Nisa shared a post where she created a stitch on the platform. It started with Taylor Swift’s video, where the singer paused for a second or two, and then went on to say:
“Hey guys, I’m Taylor.”
Observing this point, Nisa stated:
“I’m obsessed with the fact that not even Taylor Swift is immune to the inevitable millennial obligatory pause before you start talking in a TikTok to make sure it’s actually recording. God, will she ever stop being relatable. I love her!”
The video received millions of views, with thousands of likes and comments. This, in turn, started a cultural phenomenon where internet users started noticing the pause and created videos imitating the same.