What did Jared Fogle do and where is he now? Whereabouts explored ahead of ID's new documentary

Investigation Discovery (ID) is set to host a documentary on Jared Fogle, an ex-spokesman for Subway restaurants.

Titled Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster, the upcoming docuseries will showcase his rise as Subway's brand face for over 10 years, and his fall from fame after being convicted of child s*x crimes. Fogle, also known as The Subway Guy, is currently serving his 15-year-long sentence at a prison in Colorado.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child p*rnography and child s*x crimes. Discretion is advised.

Jared Fogle became famous in April 1999 when an article about him, penned by his former dormmate, was published for the Indiana Daily Student. The newspaper is an independent, student-run one for Indiana University.

A few months later, in November, New York City-based magazine Men's Health carried his story under an article titled Stupid Diets ... that Work!, bringing even more spotlight on Fogle. After a regional advertisement featuring him aired on January 1, 2000, he became a regular face for the multinational fast food restaurant franchise.

All went well until the FBI launched a full-fledged case against him in 2015. Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster is expected to chronicle Fogle's story in its entirety when it streams next month.

Why Jared Fogle was arrested eight years after the first allegations surfaced in 2007

Jared Fogle’s successful association with Subway came to a screeching halt in 2015 when the FBI raided his residence in July of that year. During the raid, they found considerable proof linking him to child p*rnography and s*x crimes.

Subsequently, he was arrested on charges of receipt and distribution of child p*rnography. The police also removed electronic equipment and computers from his Zionsville, Indiana, residence. Within no time, Subway killed their business relationship.

After the court ordered Fogle to a 15 years and 8 months sentence in federal prison, he was shifted to the Englewood-based Federal Correctional Institution in December 2015. Jared Fogle was also instructed to pay his 14 victims a sum of $1.4 million in restitution.

Notably, similar allegations against him were brought forth almost a decade before his arrest. At the time, journalist and radio host Rochelle Herman-Walrond tapped the Sarasota Police Department about him in 2007. She told them that he made vulgar comments about middle school-age girls to her. However, the case fizzled out soon after since the force wanted more proof.

A few years later, on April 29, 2015, Russell Taylor, was arrested for possession of child p*rnography, exploitation, and voyeurism. Taylor was the director for the director of Fogle’s nonprofit organization, the Jared Foundation. It was Taylor's arrest that was the endgame for The Subway Guy.

According to United States Department of Justice spokesman Tim Horty, the findings in Taylor’s home and on computers led them to Jared Fogle.

How did Jared Fogle rise to fame?

Jared Fogle, born and brought up in a Jewish home, weighed 425 pounds or 193 kg at the age of 20. He was a student at Indiana University in 1998 and owing to his weight, he was unfit to even walk around the campus.

That’s when the Indianapolis native started exercising more and consuming two Subway sandwiches on a daily basis. Nearly a year later, he lost over half his body weight, which surprised everyone.

Once his story became famous, a Chicago-based Subway franchisee approached Fogle and soon his first test commercial was released. After it received a solid response, his deal with Subway commenced, which flourished until he was held in 2015.

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster will hit ID on Monday, March 6 2023 at 9 pm ET. Viewers can also stream the three-part mini docuseries on Discovery+ the same day.

