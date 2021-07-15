What is Joanna and Chip Gaines' net worth? Exploring the "Fixer Upper" couple's fortune as they gear up for Magnolia Network launch

Joanna and Chip Gaines are popular for their home design and renovation series, Fixer Upper. They are the co-owners of the brand and are ready to bring in a highly anticipated Discovery+ platform, Magnolia Network.

Magnolia Network will premiere on July 15th and Fixer Upper will get a reboot on the same. Joanna and Chip Gaines recently celebrated their 18th anniversary.

Net worth of Joanna and Chip Gaines

The net worth of Joanna and Chip Gaines is around $10 million each, which makes up a total of $20 million. The wealth they have today is a result of the success of Fixer Upper, as they made around $30,000 with every episode.

But the couple faced some losses when a $1 million lawsuit was filed against them in 2017. They were alleged to be racist and being anti-LGBTQ. Magnolia Real Estate filed the lawsuit and stated that Gaines bought out their partners John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark without mentioning the HGTV deal for the show.

When she was asked about the racism and anti-LGBTQ allegations, Joanna Gaines stated that it didn’t let her sleep at night.

But apart from everything, Joanna and Chip Gaines have received many awards. They were nominated for the Critics' Choice Award for "Best Reality Show Host," and Joanna was individually nominated for the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Reality TV Star.

The home of Joanna and Chip Gaines in Waco, Texas, was made in 1895 and Chip has modified it into a big house with ample space for his children. The house has aged barn wood furniture and a kitchen island that was originally a communion table.

Joanna and Chip Gaines are the owners of a Magnolia Market where various lifestyle goods are sold.

