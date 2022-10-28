John Eichner was charged with his wife Amber's murder in early 2021 and was being held in prison when he reportedly killed himself inside his prison cell in June of that year. He was found unresponsive with a noose around his neck. Authorities immediately administered CPR and rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Stephen J. Levorchick reportedly stated:

"There was a ligature around his neck. He was seated on the floor."

An upcoming episode of American Monster on ID will revisit Eichner's role in his wife's murder, whose body was discovered buried in the backyard of his friend's property. The episode, titled Rescue Me, is scheduled to air this Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The preview reads:

"John Eichner, his wife and kids look like a happy family in Genoa, Ohio, but behind closed doors a disturbing pattern of torment and gaslighting plays out for years."

This article will discuss John Eichner's role in wife's murder, the charges filed against him, and the circumstances under which he killed himself.

John Eichner strangled his wife to death before burying her body in friend's backyard

John Eichner was accused of strangling his wife, Amber Eichner, who went missing on April 14, 2021, before burying her body in the backyard of a friend's Toledo property. When Amber was reported missing about a week later, the friend in question tipped authorities about a strange call she received from Eichner. He reportedly called her, asking permission to bury his dog in the backyard.

Moreover, John reportedly took his four children, who were in his estranged wife's custody, and dropped them off at a relative's place in Tennessee before going missing himself on April 21.

Amber Eichner's remains were discovered buried in the same property where John wished to bury the "pet dog" on April 26. An autopsy revealed that the woman was strangled to death before they were buried in the location. John was arrested the following day. He was reportedly charged with murder, four misdemeanor counts of harming minors, and allegations of tampering with evidence, among other charges.

Moreover, John Eichner's past records revealed that in 1998 he was found guilty of corrupting a minor and received a 15-month prison term. Eichner was only 19 years old when he was charged with abusing a 14-year-old. He was also accused of assaulting his wife by punching her in the throat and pushing her to the ground in a domestic violence lawsuit that was ultimately dropped in 2010.

Amber Eichner's cousin Amanda Kimbrell reported that,

"With her being a victim of domestic violence, and she has been for a very long time, we fought really hard to help support her to get away, and the only thing I could say is she finally got the kids away from him. It wasn't the way we wanted but she's finally free."

Kimbrell claimed that at the time of her disappearance, she was assisting her cousin in finding a domestic violence shelter.

A very suicidal John Eichner was found dead in his prison cell in June 2021

The 43-year-old John Eichner was accused of killing his estranged wife and was detained on more than two dozen counts. However, he was discovered dead in his cell at the Ottawa County Detention Facility on a Saturday night in June 2021 during a standard lockdown check. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sheriff Stephen Levorchick stated that on May 9, Eichner used a razor to slash his wrists. He was then put on suicide watch before being admitted to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. After his return to prison on June 4, he was checked in at the jail every 30 minutes.

Eichner was no longer on suicide watch, but he was still receiving mental health treatment at the time of his death. Sheriff Levorchick reported that Eichner had five sessions with mental health professionals in jail, the most recent being a day before his death.

According to reports, Sheriff Levorchick said,

"Speaking with the staff this morning, last night there were no indications that he was going to harm himself since he had been treated at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. As recently as Friday, he met with mental health professionals from Firelands Regional Medical Center."

The victim's family expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, stating that "he got off easy."

ID's American Monster airs this Sunday, October 30, 2022.

