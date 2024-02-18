What is John Schneider's net worth? Country singer's fortune explored after he goes viral for comparing Beyoncé to a dog

John Schneider, the American actor and singer, recently faced backlash after he compared Beyoncé to a dog during an interview with One American News. The country singer, who has a net worth of $200,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth, was asked about leftist artists in the music industry who explore different genres and "won't leave any area alone."

“The lefties in the entertainment industry just won't leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don't they?” the host asked.

As per Cover Media, he was earlier specifically asked about Beyoncé's upcoming country album, which is set to be released on March 29, 2024. The Dukes of Hazzard actor replied:

"They've got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that's what's going on here."

John Schneider's net worth explored as he compares Beyoncé to a dog

John Schneider's net worth stands at $200,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is well-known for his role as Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard and recently went viral for comparing Beyoncé to a dog.

He was born in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 8, 1960, to Shirley Conklin and John "Jack" Schneider III. John Schneider's father served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, as per CNBC. The singer began performing magic shows at the age of eight and graduated from school a year earlier to concentrate on his acting career.

Schneider appeared in The Dukes of Hazzard from 1979 until the show ended in 1985, playing Bo Duke in 127 episodes. He was also involved in other projects including in several television films, such as Dream House, Happy Endings, and Gus Brown and Midnight Brewster. He was also a voice actor in the television film The Raccoons and the Lost Star and the animated series The Dukes, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

As a country singer, John Schneider has produced 10 albums to date and 18 singles. The actor recently appeared on One America News Network to discuss new country music and pop artists entering the genre, as per Newsweek. An Oklahoma radio station earlier decided not to play one of Beyoncé's new country songs upon a fan's request and this was the subject of conversation between John and the host.

Queen Bey released two new country songs last Sunday, February 11, 2024, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages. Using Beyoncé as an example, John was later asked about "lefties" in the industry who "won't leave any area alone," as per The News International. The artist then claimed that these artists are trying to "make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park."

After drawing this analogy, John Schneider pointed out that artists coming into the country genre are different from musicians like Shania Twain attempting to crossover into other musical genres. As per Newsweek, the singer further added:

“I know a little something about country music."

Netizens soon took to social media and criticized John's comment as they alleged that he was being racist, as per NBC.