What does a joker tattoo mean? Significance of viral TikTok trend explained

While tattoos have always been popular and on-trend, joker tattoos are now taking over the world of TikTok. The hashtag has over 23 million views, with thousands of TikTokers making videos around this trend.

While some people have been posting videos and commenting about the joker tattoo expressing their emotions and thoughts, others are perplexed and wish to know what this actually means.

A TikTok user, Short Mort, decoded the meaning of the joker tattoo, saying:

“The joker tattoo means a lack of love, an abandonment/neglect withdrawn into oneself.”

A TikToker explains the true meaning of the Joker Tattoo. (Image via TikTok)

The Joker Tattoo trends on TikTok: Significance and more explored

While users on TikTok have made it clear that the tattoo - inspired by the supervillain, The Joker - is used to represent abandoned relationships (mostly romantic), these can also be related to family or friends.

The Joker is considered one of the saddest villains, whose anti-hero story traces back to his childhood. As per the comic book and the movie, the villain bore a lot of emotional pain and trauma during childhood. Having a dark sense of humor, he also has a similar story of abandonment and neglect from his parents.

Per various users on TikTok, this inspired the tattoo on the short video-sharing application. At the same time, many people raised a lot of questions concerning this tattoo trend.

Users on TikTok try to decipher the real meaning of the tattoo. (Image via TikTok)

While the joker tattoo represents a darker side of life, many people claim to love the character, which is why many of them have gotten this tattoo.

The rising popularity of tattoos on TikTok

Apart from joker tattoos, getting inked as a whole is becoming super popular on TikTok and other social media platforms. While Gen Z gets these and posts about them to show off their cool ink, others mostly get these works of art to portray a deeper feeling. Once you type in #tattoo on TikTok, you are sure to receive a million results where TikTokers are actively indulging in posting about their inks.

Like joker tattoos, Medusa tattoos have also become wildly popular on the platform. This tattoo has a snake-haired monster that turns people into stone. But the truth is, the mythological figure, Medusa, was a beautiful woman during her youth. However, Medusa is seen as a symbol of sexual assault survival, and hence, a lot of women get it done to portray or give out a message.

Medusa Tattoo on TikTok gets popular as a lot of women indulge in getting it inked. (Image via TikTok)

While every tattoo is different, the main idea of getting a Medusa tattoo is simply to ward off evil and negativity from a person’s life.

