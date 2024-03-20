What is KAOS about? Jeff Goldblum's new Netflix comedy explored as he plays modern Zeus 

The Netflix series KAOS is a blend of modern humor and Greek mythology. The show offers a fresh take on classic stories by examining the interactions between immortal gods and mortal humans. The series examines present-day issues of power, paranoia, and the possible end of humanity.

Starring Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, the King of the Gods, KAOS was created to present a humorous postmodern take on Greek mythology. The actor is popularly known for his work in movies like Jurassic Park and Independence Day and has also starred in TV shows like Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

What is the plot of the Netflix series, KAOS?

KAOS is a gritty comedy that revolves around Zeus (Jeff Goldblum). He sits comfortably at the top of the mythological food chain until he discovers a wrinkle on his forehead and begins to get paranoid as he believes his downfall is imminent.

As per Tudum, Prometheus, who was once Zeus' friend is seen hatching a plan to bring him down. This plan involves three humans, who are unaware of the part they play in saving the world. Zeus battles his biggest fears as he navigates through several obstacles. He must make an important choice that could endanger life as we know it and lead to the extinction of humanity.

This crucial choice, which the story explores, is integral as it has the potential to upset the delicate balance between gods and mortals. It could have potentially disastrous results that could lead to anarchy and unrest in both worlds.

The Netflix series is created by Charlie Covell, the creative force behind The End of the F***ing World. Talking about KAOS, which explores the conflict between divine authority and human vulnerability, Charlie told Radio Times:

"It’s basically like a contemporary reimagining of Greek Mythology, so it’s a big show. It’s a 10-hour series for Netflix, and hopefully with a kind of Game of Thrones scale — but tonally it should [feel] End of the World-y, in terms of its humor and its soundtrack and the look of it."

They added:

"It's set contemporary but Other. And it's taking on the myths and kind of flipping them on their heads, basically."

Who stars in KAOS?

The cast of the Netflix comedy series includes:

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Janet McTeer as Hera

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon

David Thewlis as Hades

Killian Scott as Orpheus

Debi Mazar as Medusa

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy

Misia Butler as Caneus

Leila Farzad as Ari

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus

It also stars Rakie Ayola, Stanley Townsend, Billie Piper, Fady Elsayed, Tomi Egbowon-Ogunjobi, Gilian Cally, Shila Ommi, and others in pivotal roles.

First look of KAOS explored

The teaser of Jeff Goldblum's Netflix series gives viewers a glimpse of what the upcoming title will explore and introduces him as the "King of the Gods."

The clip presents a world in which mortals engage with Greek gods in the present day. It features Zeus looking at his gold watch in his palace and living a life of luxury as humans suffer and battle several obstacles in the world.

It highlights the contrast between immortality and humanity and includes scenes featuring disorder, violence, turmoil, and the possible end of humanity.

The announcement about the release date for the Netflix series KAOS is currently awaited.