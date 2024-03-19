Netflix and the NFL have announced that a show called 'Receiver' will be released on the streaming platform this summer. This is sort of the second season of the successful 'Quarterback' show from last year, but unfortunately, after the other quarterbacks in the league were not interested in appearing on the show, Peyton Manning and co. had to go for another positional group.

Players like Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and George Kittle will appear on 'Receiver'. Fans on social media were not impressed by the inclusion of Kittle in the show as they think the tight end shouldn't have been covered alongside the other star receivers.

Here's how they reacted on social media:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the show producers' defense, George Kittle arguably has the most energetic personality among the players who will star on the show. While the likes of Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown will attract a younger audience, Kittle can play a similar role to Kirk Cousins from the 'Quarterback' series which came out last year, and attract older fans to watch the show.

What to expect from Netflix's Receiver?

Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

In the upcoming Netflix series titled "Receiver," fans can anticipate a multitude of intriguing storylines from the previous season. Each player on the show has had their fair share of unforgettable moments that will be enjoyed by the audience.

Here are some interesting storylines that will be worth watching in Netflix's 'Receiver':

Davante Adams, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders faced a lot of adversity last season. The Raiders fired their head coach Josh McDaniels as well as benched starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and it will be interesting to see how Adams reacted to the events that unfolded in Las Vegas.

Justin Jefferson, who came off a tremendous season in 2022 dealt with a hamstring injury and played only 10 games last season. Moreover, Jefferson still hasn't signed a contract extension with the Vikings and the show might provide a perspective on why the star receiver and the franchise haven't come to a solution yet.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions had a phenomenal season last year and made the NFC Championship Game. The 24-year-old wideout has a lot of fans around the league, and the audience will be tuned in to see how the players along with head coach Dan Campbell made the Lions a Super Bowl contender.

Deebo Samuel and George Kittle made the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers last season, and although they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, a large chunk of fans will be intrigued to watch how things unfolded in San Francisco throughout the season.