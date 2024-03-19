Netflix’s ‘Receiver’: Confirmed WRs list and what to expect in 2024

On Tuesday, Netflix announced its latest sports series, "Receiver," which is set to premiere in summer 2024.

The series will be Netflix's latest NFL-oriented offering, following last summer's "Quarterback." If you thought last year's edition was fantastic, tune into this summer's series.

List of WRs confirmed to appear on Netflix’s 'Receiver'

"Receiver" is set to feature five Pro Bowl caliber pass catchers: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and San Francisco 49ers pair George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Here's a look at how the wide receivers on "Receiver" performed in 2023:

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson entered the 2023 NFL season as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year and was poised to put up another elite season. However, he suffered a season-altering injury that altered his and the Vikings' performances. Jefferson ended the year with 68 catches, 1,074 yards, and five touchdowns. The Vikings missed the postseason due to a disappointing 7-10 record.

2. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams ended his second season in Las Vegas with 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games. The six-time Pro Bowler caught passes from a carousel of quarterbacks, but he couldn't prevent the Raiders from missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown had the most impressive regular season among the receivers selected for the Netflix series. The Lions' star put up a stat line of 119 catches, 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. His performances helped the Lions reach the NFC championship game for the first time since the 1991 season.

4. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel had a decent regular season in 2023, helping the 49ers to another deep postseason run. Samuel posted a stat line of 60 catches, 892 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. He also added 225 rushing yards and five rushing TDs last season.

5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle is the sole tight end in Netflix's "Receiver," and he has more than earned his spot. The perennial All-Pro tight end caught 65 passes for 1,020 yards and six TDs in 16 games, helping the San Francisco 49ers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC conference. Kittle is one of the most exciting players in this year's series.

Storylines to follow on Netflix’s 'Receiver'

Here are some storylines to look forward to on Netflix's series:

1. Justin Jefferson's battle with injuries

Justin Jefferson suffered the first significant injury of his NFL career and missed seven games in the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings ended the season with a 7-10 record, easily missing the postseason.

Justin Jefferson might have ended the year with 1,074 yards and five touchdowns, but that's simply a testament to his next-level talent. Netflix will likely take us through the recovery process and show us the Gridiron from the perennial Pro Bowler's perspective.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the Detroit Lions to postseason joy

The Detroit Lions have long been plagued with a dearth of playoff success. However, in 2023, St. Brown and Co. led the franchise on a deep postseason run. The young pass catcher had the best year of his career, putting up a stat line of 1,515 yards and 10 TDs in 16 games.

Netflix will likely take us into the Lions dressing room as St. Brown and Co. navigate a historic season in Detroit. Hopefully, they'll touch upon the NFC championship heartbreak against Deebo Samuel and George Kittle's 49ers.

3. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel nearly capture Super Bowl 2024

The San Francisco 49ers assembled one of the greatest offenses in modern NFL history. Brock Purdy had the luxury of throwing passes to Kittle and Samuel. However, the Kyle Shanahan-coached team once again fell short at the last hurdle to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expect a deep dive into the journey to getting the number one seed in the AFC conference, plus a deeper look into the pass-catching dynamics in San Francisco.