What did Katie Hopkins do? British commentator removed from Big Brother Australia as petition to send her home crosses more than 30,000 signatures

Katie Hopkins has been removed from the cast of Big Brother VIP. She must now leave Australia due to a breach in her contract.

The media personality has reportedly admitted to disobeying the hotel quarantine rules. She was placed for two weeks quarantine in a hotel in Sydney after she came to the country this week.

Along with Melbourne, the state of Victoria was put under lockdown for five days since the Delta variant of Covid-19 increased infection among people. New restrictions have recently been imposed in New South Wales, Sydney, too.

What did Katie Hopkins do?

The 46-year-old did a live video from the Sydney hotel where she was staying on the morning of July 15th. During the recording, Katie said that Covid-19 lockdowns are a major hoax in human history and jokingly mentioned her plans to break the quarantine rules.

Following this, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews asked to check if Katie Hopkins breached her visa conditions by going against quarantine rules. The authorities have now decided to terminate her contract.

A petition to send her home was also started, and it has crossed 30,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Out clause of talent contracts mentions not bringing the network into disrepute, and it is crucial for an overseas personality to follow the visa conditions.

A statement by Seven said:

“Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia confirm that Katie Hopkins is not part of Big Brother VIP. Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine.”

In an interview with the reporters, Australia’s health minister, Greg Hunt, called Katie Hopkins’ actions dangerous, irresponsible, and deliberate.

She has already been involved in several controversies previously. In October 2020, Hopkins flew from LA to London without a mask. A few days ago, she did an Instagram live while on a bus without a mask.

Katie Hopkins’ Twitter account was also permanently suspended in 2020 after violating the site’s “hateful conduct” policy.

