Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - What happened to Kathy Wangler?

In September 2006, Kathy Wangler died due to carbon monoxide poisoning iin Lima, Ohio. Kathy, a mother of two, was killed as she slept on the second floor of the house she shared with her husband.

The incident that took place during the 2006 Labor Day weekend caused fear in the once-peaceful community. However, around three years later, Kathy's husband Dr. Mark Wangler was convicted of the murder.

On the outside, the couple's marriage seemed perfect enough that there would be no such evil underlying beneath it. This is something that the anesthesiologist's current wife Esther Wangler and Kathy and Mark's younger son Aaron Wangler seem to believe. The Wanglers still believe in Mark's innocence.

However, the prosecution and jury believe otherwise.

What was husband, Dr. Mark Wangler's say account of Kathy Wangler's death?

Dr. Mark Wangler, an Ohio-based anesthesiologist, did an interview with CBS 48 Hours where he explained the details of the 2006 carbon monoxide poisoning. He spoke about the incident that killed his wife Kathy Wangler in their Lima-based house. He revealed that on the night in question, the two were sleeping in two different rooms given their varying sleep habits.

Dr. Wangler allegedly woke to the sound of the carbon monoxide alarm blaring in their home basement, where the natural gas water heater had malfunctioned. He said:

"The next thing that I remember is waking up - or being woken up by an alarm. We had the carbon monoxide alarm down in the basement. I was nauseated. I remember vomiting somewhere along the line as I was going through the house. And I then go up to check on Kathy. ...She was sleeping on one of those inflatable mattresses."

Kathy's husband, Dr. Mark Wangler, was convicted three years after the incident (Image via Oxygen)

Mark claimed that he found Kathy unresponsive and immediately after that, he made a 911 call and meanwhile, he tried CPR on her but to no avail. Even though the paramedics arrived pretty soon after, Kathy was declared dead at the hospital nearly 38 minutes later.

Mark stated that he only succeeded in surviving due to sheer luck and claimed that he had opened a window and switched on a fan to ventilate the space.

However, Allen County Prosecutor Jurgen Waldick didn't completely believe Mark's story and said that his behavior on the 911 call was strange. Waldick said:

"At the insistence of the 911 operator only does he go back and checks to see whether she has a pulse or whether or not she is breathing."

Kathy Wangler's family and friends find Dr. Wangler's story fishy

Kathy Wangler's family believes Mark has deceived everyone with his sad story. They said that he was a man who knew how to sedate someone and had managed to commit a classic crime.

Before her death due to carbon monoxide poisoning, Kathy Wangler is said to have had a profound impact on a number of people's lives. One of these people, Kathy's friend Sherry Miller, said:

"She looked right into your heart. And if you were a good person she was gonna pull you right into hers, and she was gonna love you with everything she had."

Kathy's sister Joanne added:

"She was always looking out for everybody. She was a good sister, everybody was really close."

Kathy Wangler's family believed her husband was to be blamed for her tragic death (Image via CBS)

The investigation into Kathy's murder showed that the couple's marriage only seemed perfect from a distance. In fact, the marriage was beyond repair and had reached a point where Kathy had opened a secret bank account. Mark and Kathy Wangler would also often get into physical fights.

Their marriage had hit rock bottom and even though they never talked about getting a divorce, the couple had begun living individual lives of their own.

Speaking about her sister's marriage, Diane opened up and said:

"She kinda got emotional and broke down and told me things were bad. She said if I could imagine everything awful that could have ever been done to her, other than being beaten or raped, Mark had done it to her. And she said when the time was right, she would sit down and explain everything to me, but we never got that time.

Kathy's family was convinced that her husband was getting away with murder and soon enough, detectives, too, began agreeing with the family. Detectives working the case realized that Dr. Mark's account of a malfunctioning water heater that released carbon monoxide didn't really make sense.

Three years after Kathy Wangler's death, her husband, Mark was taken into custody and charged with her murder.

