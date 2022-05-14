What is known about Peloton rowing machine? Details explored following launch announcement

Despite its financial difficulties, Peloton continues to extend its linked exercise offering. The business has hinted at plans to release its first rowing machine, which would combine cardio and strength training.

During their Homecoming 2022 event, the firm didn't detail much, but a sneak peek video (below) shows that it's mostly what you'd expect.

Instructor Adrian Williams said:

"We see you showing up every day to bike, run, box, hit the mat for yoga, strength classes, and more. So we thought you should be the first to know that we are bringing you another way to work out".

The company's official statement said:

"We're G[row]ing. The rumors are true. The company will be bringing its best-in-class fitness experience to the world of rowing! Combining cardio and strength. It is excited to add this total body workout to its powerhouse arsenal of content and grow its connected fitness portfolio with even more options for engaging and challenging workout experiences."

Is there a launch date for the Peloton rowing machine?

The rowing machine's release date and price were not specified. Peloton, on the other hand, showcased features for existing goods. Bike and Tread, the app, will soon allow you to organize exercises with buddies.

The Google TalkBack screen reader will allow blind and low-vision users to navigate the Tread interface.

It has announced the addition of a second installment to its Yoga series, titled "The Approach." Peloton previously launched its Power Zone Training Program to appeal to die-hard bike users.

A new eight-week program called "Peak Your Power Zones" will be introduced at Homecoming.

The expansion comes just days after the company reported a massive $751.1 million loss in its most recent quarter, in addition to declining revenue.

After fitness bikes and treadmills, rowing machines have become an increasingly popular third option for full-body workouts. Companies such as Hydrow and Ergatta have been vying to fill a large portion of the home fitness enthusiast market that they have thus far ignored.

Peloton Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Tom Cortese said:

"We're entering the rowing category, which is long-awaited and feels like the worst-kept secret on Earth, so we might as well just talk about it."

He added:

"We believe there's so much that we can do daily and weekly to continue to change and evolve the bike experience, the tread experience, and now the rowing experience."

The company said Just Workout was "consistently a top requested feature." It also announced plans to open studios for member workouts in New York and London.

Edited by Ravi Iyer