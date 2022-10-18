What is Kyle Rittenhouse doing now? Kenosha shooter under fire for starting new YouTube channel on guns

Kyle Rittenhouse has garnered fresh online criticism after he announced his new YouTube channel on guns and Second Amendment rights. On October 16, the 19-year-old shared his first video on the platform titled Welcome to My Channel, stating that he has "some great content" coming up.

The brief 35-second video also featured YouTuber Brandon Herrera, aka the AK Guy, who seemingly offered him "advice" on how to go about making content for his viewers.

The AK Guy also posted a 19-minute video with Rittenhouse where the duo discussed communists, the latter's jail meal, and undergoing legal problems even after getting cleared of charges.

In the video titled The AK Guy and The Kenosha Kid, Rittenhouse said:

"It's been hard. I still have legal bills to pay, I'm still paying lawyers to help defend myself."

In the 35-second clip shared on Rittenhouse's channel, he can be seen firing from a helicopter and shooting at targets. The clip featured him wearing a gray t-shirt with a gun and "2nd THAT" printed over it. As of writing, he has 38.1K subscribers on his channel.

Twitter reactions on Kyle Rittenhouse's new YouTube channel

After Kyle Rittenhouse announced his new YouTube channel and shared the first video, Twitterati bashed him for "teaching people how to shoot and kill." Several users pointed out the "irony" and also protested that he should not be allowed to make money off talking about guns.

Shane A Swank @ShaneASwank Kyle Rittenhouse has a new YOUTUBE channel about guns...imagine that. I had to drop by and leave a comment for him. Kyle Rittenhouse has a new YOUTUBE channel about guns...imagine that. I had to drop by and leave a comment for him. https://t.co/4HOb5WskUL

Lilith Cumswell(™) Fully vaccinated @Cums_well Kyle Rittenhouse just started a shooting YouTube channel PLEASE REPORT THIS CHANNEL! HE cannot be allowed to make money promoting HIMSELF and guns! It cannot be allowed! At some point this hero worship of the antichrist has to stop youtube.com/channel/UCob_j… Kyle Rittenhouse just started a shooting YouTube channel PLEASE REPORT THIS CHANNEL! HE cannot be allowed to make money promoting HIMSELF and guns! It cannot be allowed! At some point this hero worship of the antichrist has to stop youtube.com/channel/UCob_j…

mel.the.meh @MelaniePacific #TrumpCrimeSyndicate Kyle Rittenhouse (aka murderer), is starting a YouTube channel. It's revolving completely around guns. Yes, irony. When you don't want to be known for having used an illegal AK to hurt others, you publicly utilize an AK for entertainment. #Irony Kyle Rittenhouse (aka murderer), is starting a YouTube channel. It's revolving completely around guns. Yes, irony. When you don't want to be known for having used an illegal AK to hurt others, you publicly utilize an AK for entertainment. #Irony #TrumpCrimeSyndicate

Pazuzu: Squat Cobbler @ThatPazuzu Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Kyle Rittenhouse has started a new YouTube channel about guns. Kyle Rittenhouse has started a new YouTube channel about guns. https://t.co/qYJbTxzwmF Kyle Rittenhouse is an interesting case study of grifting. He tried and failed at punditry, games, and college, so now he's going into YouTube. He's failing at the simplest of scams twitter.com/RonFilipkowski… Kyle Rittenhouse is an interesting case study of grifting. He tried and failed at punditry, games, and college, so now he's going into YouTube. He's failing at the simplest of scams twitter.com/RonFilipkowski…

teatime75 @teatime75 Kyle Rittenhouse: no one will hire me and I don’t want to be associated with the term murderer.



Also Kyle Rittenhouse: hey look…I started a YouTube show about guns.



Me: Kyle Rittenhouse: no one will hire me and I don’t want to be associated with the term murderer. Also Kyle Rittenhouse: hey look…I started a YouTube show about guns. Me: https://t.co/fiUvlaKefK

ExploreNorth Murray @TheNake66754970 Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer, and has a Youtube channel for gun fans. How messed up is that? Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer, and has a Youtube channel for gun fans. How messed up is that?

Wieder @_cocytus_ Tell me how you've learned the wrong lessons from your mistakes ... Kyle Rittenhouse starting a YouTube channel shooting guns ... Tell me how you've learned the wrong lessons from your mistakes ... Kyle Rittenhouse starting a YouTube channel shooting guns ...

BRONX POET @PoetBronx

He'll talk about "Guns" & offer "Advice".

Live by the gun, probably, die by the gun. Andrea Junker @Strandjunker Make no mistake, the GOP is now the party that locks up pregnant people who cross state lines to get an abortion and cheers on guys like Kyle Rittenhouse who cross state lines to commit mass murder. Make no mistake, the GOP is now the party that locks up pregnant people who cross state lines to get an abortion and cheers on guys like Kyle Rittenhouse who cross state lines to commit mass murder. Kyle Rittenhouse started a You Tube Channel.He'll talk about "Guns" & offer "Advice".Live by the gun, probably, die by the gun. twitter.com/Strandjunker/s… Kyle Rittenhouse started a You Tube Channel.He'll talk about "Guns" & offer "Advice".Live by the gun, probably, die by the gun. twitter.com/Strandjunker/s…

DemocracyMatters @sharcat12 Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Kyle Rittenhouse has started a new YouTube channel about guns. Kyle Rittenhouse has started a new YouTube channel about guns. https://t.co/qYJbTxzwmF Kyle Rittenhouse has a YouTube channel so people can watch him shoot guns. He desperately wants fame and attention, but will always be infamous for killing 2 men. He has no contrition or self awareness. He will be in trouble again, but next time he might not be so lucky. twitter.com/RonFilipkowski… Kyle Rittenhouse has a YouTube channel so people can watch him shoot guns. He desperately wants fame and attention, but will always be infamous for killing 2 men. He has no contrition or self awareness. He will be in trouble again, but next time he might not be so lucky. twitter.com/RonFilipkowski…

Mephisto's Trapezoid @joe_c_giles



Definitely on-brand for the GOP. @RonFilipkowski Murders people, complains he can't have a normal life, now is grifting off of his murder.Definitely on-brand for the GOP. @RonFilipkowski Murders people, complains he can't have a normal life, now is grifting off of his murder.Definitely on-brand for the GOP.

Dr. Jim Hagman @HagmanDr Kyle Rittenhouse has a You Tube show about guns? What's next, 'Cooking With Jeffrey Dahmer'? Kyle Rittenhouse has a You Tube show about guns? What's next, 'Cooking With Jeffrey Dahmer'?

Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha

Kyle Rittenhouse came into the limelight in August 2020 when he fatally shot two people and wounded another during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The-then 17-year-old Rittenhouse brought a semi-automatic gun to his defense after riots broke out when a white cop shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times, leaving him severely injured.

Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum (36), and Anthony Huber (26) dead, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz (27). The teenager was charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of curfew violation.

Marko Silberhand @MarkoSilberhand .

Kyle Rittenhouse is trending . . .

... so, here is a friedly reminder:



Rittenhouse is not a victim and he is not a hero.

He's a little stupid boy who killed two people.



End of the story.



🧐 .Kyle Rittenhouse is trending . . .... so, here is a friedly reminder:Rittenhouse is not a victim and he is not a hero.He's a little stupid boy who killed two people.End of the story.🧐 https://t.co/Tr5JNpnsfP

However, his lawyers argued that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, and he was cleared of all charges in November 2021. He soon became a known personality and started claiming to be a gun rights advocate.

After his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse stated that he would sue media houses for defamation over their coverage of him and his trial. He also introduced a game earlier this summer that allows gamers to shoot "fake news turkeys" to help fund his legal fight against media firms and Big Tech.

Rittenhouse also appeared at an event organized by Turning Point USA and was also invited on right-wing television shows and channels. He also met former American president Donald Trump.

