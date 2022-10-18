What is Kyle Rittenhouse doing now? Kenosha shooter under fire for starting new YouTube channel on guns

Kyle Rittenhouse has garnered fresh online criticism after he announced his new YouTube channel on guns and Second Amendment rights. On October 16, the 19-year-old shared his first video on the platform titled Welcome to My Channel, stating that he has "some great content" coming up.
The brief 35-second video also featured YouTuber Brandon Herrera, aka the AK Guy, who seemingly offered him "advice" on how to go about making content for his viewers.
The AK Guy also posted a 19-minute video with Rittenhouse where the duo discussed communists, the latter's jail meal, and undergoing legal problems even after getting cleared of charges.
In the video titled The AK Guy and The Kenosha Kid, Rittenhouse said:
"It's been hard. I still have legal bills to pay, I'm still paying lawyers to help defend myself."
In the 35-second clip shared on Rittenhouse's channel, he can be seen firing from a helicopter and shooting at targets. The clip featured him wearing a gray t-shirt with a gun and "2nd THAT" printed over it. As of writing, he has 38.1K subscribers on his channel.
Twitter reactions on Kyle Rittenhouse's new YouTube channel
After Kyle Rittenhouse announced his new YouTube channel and shared the first video, Twitterati bashed him for "teaching people how to shoot and kill." Several users pointed out the "irony" and also protested that he should not be allowed to make money off talking about guns.
Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha
Kyle Rittenhouse came into the limelight in August 2020 when he fatally shot two people and wounded another during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The-then 17-year-old Rittenhouse brought a semi-automatic gun to his defense after riots broke out when a white cop shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times, leaving him severely injured.
Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum (36), and Anthony Huber (26) dead, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz (27). The teenager was charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of curfew violation.
However, his lawyers argued that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, and he was cleared of all charges in November 2021. He soon became a known personality and started claiming to be a gun rights advocate.
After his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse stated that he would sue media houses for defamation over their coverage of him and his trial. He also introduced a game earlier this summer that allows gamers to shoot "fake news turkeys" to help fund his legal fight against media firms and Big Tech.
Rittenhouse also appeared at an event organized by Turning Point USA and was also invited on right-wing television shows and channels. He also met former American president Donald Trump.
