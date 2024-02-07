What is Larry David net worth in 2024? Details explored

Larry David is in the news again, with his twelfth and final season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm hitting television screens on February 4, 2024. The talented writer-actor is equally famous for Seinfeld, another comedy show he co-created with Jerry Seinfeld.

Credited with two long-running shows, Larry David’s net worth, as of 2024, is estimated to be around $450 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, Larry is not comfortable discussing his wealth. The actor-comedian has repeatedly expressed in all his interviews that part of his earnings went to his wife when they divorced.

Moreover, he feels he is asked questions about his wealth because people believe he doesn’t deserve it and it doesn’t suit his personality. However, Larry’s projects managed to garner enough money to make him wealthy.

Who is Larry David, and what is his estimated net worth in 2024?

Larry David in a scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm (Image via HBO)

Lawrence Gene David, AKA Larry David, is an American actor, writer, comedian, and TV producer. Known for two of his famous comedy shows, Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, David has won several awards for his shows. While he was also involved with ABC’s Fridays and NBC’s Saturday Night Live, he moved out of writing for Seinfeld a few decades ago, though he continued acting.

His awards and recognitions include Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Laurel, and Writers Guild of America awards. He occasionally appeared on Saturday Night Live impersonating presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. His show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, is currently airing its twelfth season, where Larry plays himself.

Larry plays a fictionalized version of himself (Image via HBO)

Larry’s net worth is estimated to be more than $450 million based on the figures given by Celebrity Net Worth in their November 30, 2023 update. His wealth mainly comes from Seinfeld's re-runs and his current show, Curb Your Enthusiasm. However, time and again, the writer-actor has maintained that the figures estimated for his wealth are much higher than what they are. He told Rolling Stone in a 2011 interview,

“I don’t have anything near what I’m reputed to have. My wife got half of it, the whole thing is ridiculous, and yet people are obsessed with the fact that I’ve made millions of dollars from syndication.”

Larry David thinks people question his wealth since they believe he doesn’t deserve to have it. In the same interview, he said,

“Jerry’s not getting asked about how much money he has. Only I am. It comes down to, ‘Jerry deserves it, he starred in it, you got lucky!...It doesn’t suit me, that’s why, it’s uncharacteristic for a person with my personality to have it, that’s what’s asked, right?”

What are the contributing sources of Larry David’s wealth?

A large part of Larry’s money comes from Seinfeld and its re-runs. When the show was in production, Jerry (Seinfeld) and Larry had a backend share of 7.5 percent, which moved to 15 percent each when the series’ popularity peaked.

In 1998, the show was sold off to syndication for $1.7 billion, with Larry making $250 million. However, part of this money eroded when he divorced his first wife, Laurie David.

Again, in 2015, he made $80 million when Hulu acquired the streaming rights for Seinfeld, followed by another $75 million in 2019, when Netflix bought the streaming rights, as per Hollywood Reporter. He is estimated to make around $40-50 million from the show annually through syndication, royalties, merchandise, and video sales.

He has additionally earned from the twelve seasons of his show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he works both as the creator and the lead actor, with his compensation matching the two roles. While he is reluctant to discuss his earnings and wealth, it is understood that Larry has made a considerable amount from his ongoing series.

A parody of his speculative net worth was presented in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, titled The Shrimp Incident, in which HBO executive Allan Wasserman is seen yelling at Larry to take his $475 million and buy a shrimp boat if he wanted shrimp.

More on Larry David’s acting career

Larry David started his career as a stand-up comedian while doing odd jobs to sustain himself. He joined ABC’s Fridays as a writer as well as an actor. After that, he moved to Saturday Nights Live as a writer, which he quit after a year. He was also the writer for Way Off Broadway on Lifetime.

In 1989, Larry teamed with Jerry Seinfeld to start the Seinfeld show, where he was primarily the writer. While he did have a few uncredited appearances onscreen, he mainly voiced a character named George Steinbrenner.

After HBO’s one-hour special, titled Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, in 1999, HBO aired the television series Curb Your Enthusiasm in October 2000. The “mockumentary” has Larry playing a version of himself and often invites guests who play a fictionalized version of themselves.

While the show boasts 47 Primetime Emmy nominations, it won a Golden Globe Award in 2002. The series is currently airing its final season. Catch Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, which is currently airing on HBO.