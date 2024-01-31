Larry David’s live tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Larry David’s live tour 2024 is scheduled to be held on March 29, 2024, and April 1, 2024, respectively. The upcoming tour will be in support of the actor's sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm and its upcoming final season, which is set to premiere on February 4, 2024.

The comedian and writer announced the new tour via an exclusive with Variety magazine on January 30, 2024, stating the following:

"Hi everyone! It’s Larry. I’m really looking forward to seeing you all. Just so you know, I’ve recently had plastic surgery on my face and the doctor, who everyone raved about, totally botched it, leaving me devoid of all expression. So if I seem more sour than usual, that’s the reason, but don’t let it stop you from having fun!”

Live Nation presale for the tour will be available on January 31, 2024, at 10:00 am ET and last until 22:00 pm ET. It can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. An official Platinum Presale will go live at the same time and last until February 2, 2024, at 22:00 pm ET.

An I.M.P. presale will start on February 1, 2024, at 10:00 am. EST and last until 22:00 pm ET on the same day. Other presales can be accessed via Ticketmaster. A VIP presale will be made available as well.

General tickets for the tour will be available on February 2, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. Tickets, once the prices are announced, can be purchased from Ticketmaster or via Live Nation, respectively.

Larry David’s live tour 2024 dates and venues

David's upcoming tour, titled A Conversation With Larry David, is in support of the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and will mark the comedian's return to live performances after a nearly two-year break.

The dates and venues for Larry David’s live tour 2024 are given below:

March 29, 2024 - Washington, D.C, US at The Anthem

April 1, 2024 - Boston, Massachusetts, US at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is a sitcom created by Larry David in 2000. In the show, the actor stars alongside Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, and J. B. Smoove. It chronicles his pseudo-fictionalized self and day-to-day struggles.

The show uses only outline scripting, with most dialogue and scene-to-scene drama being improvised, something for which it has been praised critically. Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has been broadcast on HBO since its debut, quickly became popular and critically acclaimed, with scores of more than 90% positive on popular review websites. It has received 51 Primetime Emmy Award and 5 Golden Globe Award nominations, respectively.

Aside from his work with Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David is best known for his work with Seinfeld, which he co-created alongside Jerry Seinfeld. Seinfeld is also a highly acclaimed sitcom, one that details the events of an apartment building in New York City and the day-to-day minutiae of life.

Larry will attend PaleyFest in Los Angeles on April 18 with the cast of Curb and executive producer Jeff Schaffer.