What is Lil Uzi Vert's net worth? Rapper claims forehead diamond worth $24 million dislodged when he jumped into a crowd

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert said the huge pink diamond on his forehead dislodged as he jumped into the crowd at Rolling Loud. He had a rock worth $24 million embedded as a flashy facial implant, and he said that he started to save a long time ago to get the pink gemstone.

He said that the implant was not foolproof, and while he did a stage dive at the Miami hop hop festival, his fans ripped it out of his forehead. The popular artist has not suffered any severe face damage and had a barbell piercing in its place. Thankfully, he still has the diamond.

Lil Uzi Vert explains what happened to his $24 million forehead diamond. https://t.co/4HV9PyXhpT — TMZ (@TMZ) September 5, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert sent an ominous message in February 2021 and shared a picture of blood seeping around the diamond, claiming that he may die if it wasn’t properly removed. The rapper removed it this summer, but re-implanted it for Rolling Loud.

The net worth of Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert at Lollapalooza 2018. (Image via Getty Images)

Born on July 31, 1994 as Symere Bysil Woods, he is a well-known rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is mostly characterized by his unique tattoos, piercings, hairstyles, and fashion.

He is one of the highest-paid rappers in the world, and he has a net worth of $25 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth. He earned $20 million between September 2017 and September 2018. This made him one of the 20 highest paid rappers on the planet, as he had 3.5 billion streaming views and performed around 76 shows worldwide.

Lil Uzi Vert shared a video to Instagram on February 2021 where he showed off a pink diamond he affixed to his forehead. He saved a lot over four years to get the diamond that he claimed to be of 10 to 11 carats. It cost more than his complete car collection and his house.

The 27-year-old’s estimated total gross income after becoming a superstar is almost $30 million. Considering that, it is very unlikely that he spent $24 million on the diamond.

Lil Uzi Vert was born and raised in Philadelphia and became a familiar face after the release of the commercial mixtape, Luv Is Rage in 2015. This led to his recording contract with Atlantic Records, to whom he signed under DJ Drama’s Generation Now imprint.

