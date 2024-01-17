What did Lloyd Austin's aide request while asking for an ambulance? Audio of Defense Secretary's 911 call explored after recent hospitalization

Audio from the 911 phone call made on behalf of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after his January 1, 2024, hospitalization was made public this week. As per the clip received by The Daily Beast, the aide requested the operator to send an ambulance to pick up the 70-year-old, stating:

"Can I ask – can the ambulance not show up with lights and sirens? Um, we’re trying to remain a little subtle."

While much of the call is redacted, the aide additionally requested that he be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

While the 911 operator agreed to pass on the message, they noted usually EMTs turn off the lights and sirens when they enter any residential area. Additionally, they stated that as per Virginia laws, all EMTs have to use lights and sirens when on main streets and major thoroughfares.

Austin's hospitalization made national news on January 4, when it was revealed he failed to notify his staff, the Pentagon, or even President Joe Biden about the same, leading to both Republicans and Democrats asking for his resignation.

Lloyd Austin reportedly quietly transferred authority to Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks while hospitalized

Llyod Austin initially underwent a surgery to treat prostate cancer on December 22, 2023. While the surgery was successful, he developed "nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain" on New Year's Day due to a urinary tract infection because of complications from the operation.

At the time the Defense Secretary quietly handed the reins over to Kathleen Hicks, who was reportedly on a vacation in Puerto Rico, without telling her or any of his staff the reasons behind the move. Due to being in the ICU, he was unable to perform his duties between January 1 - January 5. It wasn't until January 5 that he informed the White House about this hospital or the transfer authority.

The whole story was finally revealed days later on January 9 when Lloyd Austin's Walter Reed National Military Medical Center doctor released a statement about his prostate cancer diagnosis and earlier surgery. This was again news to both the Pentagon and the White House.

The secrecy behind his actions caused a bipartisan stir, with many demanding a detailed report. Several Republicans and Democrats demanded he resign.

On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Pentagon released a statement stating Lloyd Austin was working from home and undergoing physical therapy. While he was discharged on Monday, he continued to work during his 15-day stay.

According to a statement by the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden spoke to Austin on call and was glad he was recuperating.

"The president is looking forward to the secretary getting back to the Pentagon."

Biden has stated he has no intentions of firing Lloyd Austin. However, no statements have been released by him in response to the 911 phone call.