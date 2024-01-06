Why was Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized? Pentagon shares news with the public days later

The United States Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on Monday, January 1, 2024. Concerning news about him was revealed by the Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder on Friday, January 5, 2024. Maj. Gen. Ryder revealed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Austin was reportedly hospitalized on the night of New Year's Day and has remained at the military hospital ever since.

The Defense Secretary, a 41-year military veteran was hospitalized after complications arose due to an elective medical procedure. However, the exact nature of the complications and the procedure have not been specified. Maj. Gen. Ryder did specify that Lloyd Austin was "recovering well" and was expected to resume his duties on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Pentagon Press Association outraged at Defense Secretary's late hospitalization revelation

The Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder released a statement on January 5, 2024, confirming Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized on New Year's Day. The statement released on Friday, was the first public acknowledgement of Llyoyd Austin's hospitalization.

"On the evening of January 1, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for complications following a recent elective medical procedure." The statement noted.

Maj. Gen. Ryder added that Austin was "recovering well and is expecting to resume full duties" on Friday, January 5, 2024.

"At all times, the Deputy Secretary of Defense was prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary, if required." Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder stated.

The Deputy Secretary of Defense mentioned in the statement is Kathleen Anne Holland Hicks. As mentioned earlier, no additional details about Lloyd Austin's "elective medical procedure" or the complications that arose from it were released.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder had earlier stated that this was an "evolving situation" and that they were only in a position to update citizens, now. ABC News quoted him saying that they had to consider several factors including "medical and personal privacy issues."

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder also confirmed to CNN that the Defense Secretary remained in the hospital on Friday afternoon, but was expected to be discharged later. However, the exact time of Lloyd Austin's discharge was not mentioned.

A lot of people were displeased with the late acknowledgment of Lloyd Austin's hospitalization. The Pentagon Press Association wrote an open letter addressed to Austin's assistant for public affairs, Chris Meagher, and Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder. The letter expressed "significant concern" at the decision to delay the news.

The Association also referred to the whole situation as "an outrage," adding:

"It falls far below the normal disclosure standards that are customary by other federal departments when senior officials undergo medical procedures or are temporarily incapacitated."

Expand Tweet

The letter went on to say that the public had the right to know when members of the US Cabinet are "hospitalized, under anesthesia" or when their duties are delegated owing to medical procedures.

"That has been the practice even up to the president’s level. As the nation’s top defense leader, Secretary Austin has no claim to privacy in this situation." The letter noted.

The Association also requested a meeting to discuss the incident. They pointed out that the country deserved to know the health status and decision-making ability of its top defense leader at such a crucial time.

Military service members recently faced increased threats in the Middle East as the US plays an important role in the current conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Expand Tweet

The letter was signed by ABC News President, Luis Martinez, Associated Press Vice-President, Lolita Baldor, Breaking Defense secretary, Aaron Mehta, and Reuters at Large board member, Phil Stewart.