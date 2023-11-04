Mark Chesnutt health and surgery problems explored as country singer is hospitalized in critical care unit

The popular 90s country singer Mark Chesnutt was reportedly hospitalized and in a critical care unit. The update was shared by the singer's team on social media only to be deleted soon after. However, a post was made on the singer's Instagram page which stated that he was "undergoing a medical evaluation" after he was hospitalized on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The post added that Mike and his wife Tracy appreciated the "outpouring of love, prayers, and support" from his fans.

Two of the singer's shows that were set to be held this week were canceled due to his hospitalization and critical condition. Mark Chesnutt and his team posted a message about the same on Facebook which said that the team regrets that they had to cancel the two shows.

"Mark was admitted to the hospital Wednesday evening and is now in the Critical Care Unit in stable condition. He is receiving care and undergoing multiple tests to identify the cause of his medical issues," the post added.

The Facebook post also mentioned that the team would like to apologize to the fans who have been supportive of the 60-year-old singer. The post concluded by saying that they hoped that the fans would keep Mark Chesnutt in their prayers and hope for a quick recovery.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time Mark Chesnutt had to cancel his shows due to his health issues. Two years ago, in 2021, he canceled a few of his shows after he underwent back surgery. However, things only worsened for the singer as he tested positive for coronavirus as he was recovering from his back surgery. This only made his health conditions worse.

The cause of Mark Chesnutt's latest hospitalization is still unclear

In the Facebook post, Mark's team noted that he was undergoing a number of tests to figure out the cause of his medical issues. Chesnutt's team added that they would share information with fans once the doctors figured out what was happening to the 60-year-old country singer.

Following his aforementioned back surgery, in April 2021, Mark Chesnutt spoke about his experience after his surgery. He said that he had some issues with neuropathy which were concerning.

Mark Chesnutt is a popular country music artist and is know for his rich textured voice. He was born on September 6, 1963, in Beaumont, Texas. He garnered massive popularity in the 1990s and dropped some chart-topping hits at the time. These included songs like Bubba Shot the Jukebox, It's a Little Too Late, and I Don't Want to Miss a Thing, among others. He has been nailing the country-style music arts for over three decades and has a strong fan base.

It is worth noting that Mark considered his father Bob Chesnutt as his inspiration. Bob was also a singer and was the one who pushed him to the singing path. Mark started recording songs at the age of 17 and for ten years, he recorded for small labels. Later by the end of the 1980s, he started gaining recognition as he had released a total of eight singles by that time.

As mentioned earlier, the exact cause of his recent hospitalization is still unclear but his doctors are trying to figure it out.