What is Lynn Ban’s net worth? Fortune and more explored as Bling Enpire New York star and Real Estate heiress dies at 52

Well-known jewelry designer Lynn Ban unexpectedly passed away on January 20, 2025, at 52, after surgery resulting from a ski accident. According to People magazine, the accident led to brain bleeding and Lynn also posted a few pictures from the hospital last month where she was having an emergency craniotomy.

Lynn Ban's death was reported on Wednesday, January 22, through her official Instagram handle by her son Sebastian. The post included some photos where Lynn was posing with her family members and Sebastian wrote in the caption:

"I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was."

Notably, Lynn Ban had a long list of clients from the entertainment industry over the years such as Rihanna, and she did their styling on various occasions. Hollywood Life stated that she boasted a net worth of $5 million.

While paying tribute to his mother, Sebastian described her as his "best friend", adding that she kept on smiling even when she was facing a tough situation in her life. Sebastian further stated:

"She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be."

Lynn Ban accumulated a lot of wealth from her successful career over the years

Lynn Ban, a Singapore native, was active in the fashion industry for 25 years. She gained recognition with her fashion line, Lynn Ban Vintage, in 2002, followed by Lynn Ban Jewelry. Her work was popular in London and New York City.

Her father, David, works in real estate, while her mother is a certified gemologist. Lynn's jewelry has appeared on the covers of magazines like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar and has been worn by celebrities such as Cardi B, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish.

Prestige Online stated that Ban completed her higher studies at New York University and Cornell University. She originally started her career by bringing her father David's Genki Sushi franchise to New York, which helped her to get more knowledge about business. She told the magazine that she used to travel a lot due to which she was able to learn about other cultures.

"My appreciation of and passion for old and new stemmed from these experiences. Vintage for me was a new discovery. It was unexpected and unique because you never know what you will find. It's the thrill of the hint – when you score, you also become hooked."

During the later part of her career, Lynn also collaborated with Michael Halpern to help with the latter's AW 2018 collection. She also worked with her favorite musician Rihanna during the singer's performance at the American Idol in 2012 alongside her tours, videos, and fashion line Fenty.

Ban managed to expand her fanbase by appearing on the Netflix series Bling Empire: New York. While Lynn met producer Jeff Jenkins for the first time, she was not willing to join the show since she was not ready to get "filmed 24/7", as per The Straits Times. However, she changed her mind considering that it was going to be a different experience for her.

Lynn Ban was also active on Instagram with around 179,000 followers, where she frequently posted pictures and videos of her work in fashion and jewelry. Apart from her son Sebastian, her survivors include her husband Jett Kain.

