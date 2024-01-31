What are the main theories behind Ray Gricar's disappearance? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Ray Gricar's disappearance was one of the most high-profile cases in the history of Pennsylvania. Dating back to 2005, this case drew special attention because Gricar was a very important public figure. As an attorney, he served as the district attorney of Centre County, Pennsylvania, from 1985 until 2005. His career and work were also riddled with a couple of grave controversies, including the case of football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was accused and later prosecuted for child sexual abuse.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will delve into this mysterious disappearance, which has puzzled authorities to a great extent over the years. Gricar took a day off work on April 15, 2005, and contacted his girlfriend Fornicola to inform her that he was driving through the Brush Valley area northeast of Centre Hall. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

After discovering his red Mini Cooper the following day, authorities found his laptop and hard drive (on separate occasions) over the months that followed. There was also hardly any trace of foul play or conspiracies, leading to some primary theories about his disappearance.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, here are three primary theories that the authorities accepted after failing to locate the ex-DA.

3 theories about Ray Gricar's disappearance

After the police failed to find any trace of Gricar, despite some reported sightings and years of investigation, they settled on three theories about the disappearance that made the most sense.

1) Ray Gricar died by suicide

The most commonly accepted theory about Gricar's disappearance was that he committed suicide. His older brother also disappeared in May 1996 and allegedly committed suicide.

Though most believe that Gricar followed in the footsteps of his brother, his family refused to believe this, as Gricar had no prior history of depression or suicidal thoughts. Close friends reportedly affirmed that Gricar was looking forward to his retirement.

2) Foul play involving Jonathan Luna or Jerry Sandusky

The second theory about Ray Gricar's death/disappearance involves foul play. According to this theory, his disappearance might be linked to the unsolved death of Jonathan Luna, another attorney who was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Gricar has also been involved in a recent case involving a heroine dealing ring, which has been brought up in many conversations.

Moreover, the case of Sandusky, whom Gricar did not prosecute despite piling evidence, is still considered one of the most controversial decisions by the DA.

3) Ray Gricar orchestrated his own disappearance and started a new life

One of the biggest theories regarding Gricar's disappearance is that he orchestrated the entire ordeal and disappeared to start a new life. This theory stems from the multiple reported signings of the ex-DA after his alleged disappearance.

Among these sightings, the most prominent one happened in a bar in Wilkes-Barre, where both the bartender and an off-duty police officer claimed to have seen him.

The theory also states that Ray Gricar may have left the country for good and started a new life in Europe, where he reportedly has relatives.

It is still undecipherable whatever happened to Ray Grica, and there is a chance that we will never know at all. As per the New York Post, he was declared legally dead in 2011.

It is still undecipherable whatever happened to Ray Grica, and there is a chance that we will never know at all. As per the New York Post, he was declared legally dead in 2011.