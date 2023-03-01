What are Matthew Grinstead-Mayle’s pet peeves? Everything to know about Survivor 44 contestant

CBS's popular reality TV series Survivor is all set to premiere with a brand new season in less than a day. The upcoming season will feature a new set of contestants arriving on a deserted island to face off against each other in various physical challenges to emerge as the winner.

Survivor season 44 is all set to premiere with its pilot episode on Wednesday night, March 1, 2023 at its regular scheduled time of 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on CBS.

For viewers who do not have cable, they can stream it live on YouTube TV as the episode airs if they have a valid subscription.

Among the contestants who are set to appear on Survivor season 44, is Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, a 43-year-old barbershop owner, who is set to use his gameplay and come out on top in the competition.

The official synopsis for Survivor season 44 reads:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

Survivor season 44 contestant Matthew's pet peeve is having pineapple on pizza

Matthew hails from Pickerington, Ohio, but currently resides in Columbus, Ohio. In an exclusive interview with Parade, Matthew revealed that the three words that describe him would be, "spontaneous, caring, adventurous."

Talking about his pet peeves, he added:

"People that talk in circles, people who don’t give others time to talk in a convo, the color combo of purple and white, misformed popsicles, odd numbers, pineapple on pizza, malt chocolate candy."

Adding to that, talking about his favourite hobbies he said:

"Adventures with my son and husband, rollercoasters, waterslides, eating food from all over the world, growing and collecting plants."

He also revealed that when it comes to an alliance partner, the most important thing for him is trust. He shared that one has to be able to trust another in the game. But they also have to have different talents than themselves.

Opening up about one thing he wouldn't do in the game, Matthew shared he wouldn't use the healing power of touch to manipulate others.

"I’m currently studying massage therapy. And the one thing I promised myself I wouldn’t do is use the healing power of touch to manipulate people. That would cross an ethical line for me. I want people to be able to respect what I do and not see that as me using that as a power situation where I’m using that to coerce people."

When asked what accomplishment he was proud of, Matthew shared that it was his family. He added that if it wasn't for them, he wouldn't be where he is currently.

Sharing the best advice he received before he entered the competition, Matthew revealed:

"The best advice I received before I came out to play was from my sister. And she told me no matter what the hard times are, just remember that they’re temporary. If the rain’s pouring down on you, and you’re freezing, and you’re cold, and you’re shivering, and you think there’s no end in sight, remember that it’s temporary."

Survivor season 44 will premiere on March 1 only on CBS. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

