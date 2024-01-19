What is the meaning of Boy Swallows Universe? Explained

Boy Swallows Universe made its debut on Netflix on January 11, 2024, leaving a lasting impression on both fans and critics with its inspiring storyline. Adapted from Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, the coming-of-age drama series centers around a teenager who delves into Brisbane's underworld to protect his family from grave danger. The title alludes to Eli's journey, as he confronts life’s challenges, resiliently emerging stronger.

Boy Swallows Universe comes from writer John Collee, best known for his work on the animated film Happy Feet and the war drama Master and Commander. He also serves as an executive producer on the show with Andrew Mason, Troy Lum, Sophie Gardiner, Toby Bentley, Kerry Kohansky Roberts, Joel Edgerton, Trent Dalton, and Bharat Nalluri.

Boy Swallows Universe: What does the title mean?

Boy Swallows Universe, which premiered on January 11, 2024, has become the talk of the town with its intriguing title. Dalton explained to Netflix that the title captures the protagonist’s never-give-up attitude as he ‘swallows’ life's experiences and then spits out the bad ones to find happiness.

Dalton said,

"Boy Swallows Universe—the double meaning of that is you swallow the good stuff and you swallow the bad stuff and then you've got to spit it out as fireworks."

The narrative focuses on Eli and Gus, his caring elder brother, as they try to get along with Lyle, their stepfather. The challenges escalate due to their mother's struggle with drug abuse.

As the story unfolds, viewers learn that Lyle is a petty drug dealer, and his actions have upset Ivan, a hardened criminal. Meanwhile, Eli develops a rapport with him, despite his questionable actions.

In a memorable scene, Lyle playfully rebukes his stepson for entering the ‘emergency tunnel’ without his permission. However, Eli’s happiness is short-lived as Ivan assaults Lyle in front of his family to teach him a lesson for his misdeeds. Additionally, his mother is arrested for drug possession.

Following this, Eli and Gus reunite with Robert, their alcoholic father, and try to rebuild their lives. However, their problems continue, and they lose their mentor, Slim.

Meanwhile, Eli decides to track down Ivan to rescue his mother but makes no progress. He then approaches Caitlyn Spies, a journalist, to tell her about a ‘crime.’ Throughout their investigation, they discover that Ivan is in cahoots with Tytus, a corrupt businessman.

Caitlyn eventually agrees to help him uncover the truth. He then secures an interview with Tytus to learn more about him. However, the plan falls apart when the businessman gets suspicious of his motives. Caitlyn and Eli then try to search his property but hit a roadblock when Ivan intervenes.

Meanwhile, Gus faints after a vision of his brother being stabbed. In his unconscious state, he answers the red phone and asks the caller to explain the meaning of his visions but receives no response.

The narrative then returns to Eli and Caitlyn as they arrive at a public function to expose Tytus. Ivan tries to foil their plan again and stabs the teenager in the neck. However, he fails to inflict any further damage as Gus arrives on the scene and kills him. In the final scene, Eli has dinner with his parents and finally finds happiness after numerous setbacks.

Meet the cast of Boy Swallows Universe

Boy Swallows Universe features Felix Cameon in the role of Eli and Lee Tiger Halley as Gus. The cast also includes Simon Baker as Robert and Travis Fimmel as Lyle. Baker is best known for his work on The Mentalist. He has also appeared on shows such as Smith, Sweat, and Roar.

On the other hand, Fimmel rose to fame with his portrayal of Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings. He also impressed fans with his work in shows such as Tarzan, Chase, and Raised by Wolves. His film credits include Warcraft, Dreamland, Zone 414, and Kandahar.

The cast also includes:

Phoebe Tonkin as Frances

Bryan Brown as Slim

Sophie Wilde as Caitlyn

Adam Briggs as Alex

Christopher James Baker as Ivan

Anthony LaPaglia as Tytus

Viewers who wish to watch this captivating show can stream it on Netflix, where all seven episodes of Boy Swallows Universe were released on January 11, 2024.