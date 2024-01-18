Boy Swallows Universe review: Netflix's Trent Dalton adaptation shouldn't be overlooked

Boy Swallows Universe, which hit screens on January 11, 2024, has become the talk of the town with its riveting storyline and engaging presentation. Based on Trent Dalton’s novel of the same name, the coming-of-age drama series centers on a Brisbane-based teenager who enters the underworld after his mother is arrested for drug possession.

The show is headlined by Felix Cameron as Eli and Lee Tiger Halley as Gus, his elder brother. The cast includes Travis Fimmel as Lyle, Simon Baker as Robert, Phoebe Tonkin as Frances, and Bryan Brown as Slim.

It comes from John Collee, who received acclaim for his work on the Oscar-nominated war drama Master and Commander.

Boy Swallows Universe is an intense and inspiring tale of struggle and triumph that strikes a chord with the audience as it features a skillfully crafted screenplay.

Boy Swallows Universe review: A moving, inspiring masterpiece

Relatable characters and an emotional storyline are the pillars of a compelling underdog saga. Boy Swallows Universe delivers on both fronts. The series begins with a heart-wrenching sequence where a group of hardened criminals assault Gus and Eli and abduct Lyle, their stepfather. The focus then shifts to the events that transpired before the incident.

The writers highlight different facets of Gus and Eli’s imperfect yet sweet family life through a series of touching sequences. In a memorable scene, they rejoice after purchasing a used gaming console from a wealthy family.

In another heartwarming sequence, Lyle playfully threatens to spank his stepsons for entering the ‘emergency tunnel’ without his permission. Similarly, a tender exchange between Eli and his mom Frances in the canteen highlights the bond between them.

A still from Boy Swallows Universe. (Image via Netflix)

However, the equation between Eli and his father figure Slim is the series’ emotional fulcrum. In one of the most moving scenes from the show, Slim dies after a heart-to-heart conversation with the teenager.

The sequences between Gus and Eli have also come out well and highlight the bond between the boys. The elder brother’s ability to convey messages ‘about the future’ makes the reel action more intriguing.

The show enters Breaking Bad territory once Ivan, a dangerous drug dealer, makes his presence felt. It then alternates between childish optimism and life’s grim realities.

That said, the series has a couple of shortcomings. The track about the red phone fails to impress, as it doesn’t gel with the realistic narrative. Moreover, Ivan’s backstory hasn’t been explored in detail.

Felix Cameron steals the show with his earnest performance. He uses his eyes to convey the character’s innocence. Lee Tiger Halley conveys the character’s emotions with his silence.

Travis Fimmel is a treat to watch despite the limited screen time. Fimmel excels in the sequences where a vulnerable Lyle tries to bond with his stepchildren.

Simon Baker is in a sublime form in Boy Swallows Universe. His transformation from arrogant to emotional in the confrontational scene with the authorities bears testimony to his abilities as an actor.

Phoebe Tonkin channels her character’s vulnerability with effortless ease as she calls herself a ‘below average mother’. Similarly, Bryan Brown leaves an impact with dialogues such as ‘easy on the peddly’ and ‘Robert’s your father’.

The top-notch cinematography brings Brisbane’s underworld to life. The editing is commendable as every scene and shot has a purpose. The same applies to the background score as it heightens the impact of the emotional scenes.

To conclude, Boy Swallows Universe is a captivating series that serves as a shining example of effective storytelling.

All seven episodes of the show were released on Netflix on January 11, 2024.