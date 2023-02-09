What did Megyn Kelly say about Leonardo DiCaprio? Journalist slammed for brutal roast over Eden Polani

American journalist Megyn Kelly slammed Leonardo DiCaprio for allegedly dating 19-year-old Israeli model, Eden Polani.

On Tuesday, February 7's episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the 52-year-old discussed the Titanic star's new alleged relationship and dating life, stating that he is "just going to keep b*nging teenagers."

Speaking about rumors that DiCaprio does not date girls over the age of 25, Kelly said:

“He is now dating a teenager, literally a teenager. He’s in the news every week for how he won’t date anybody past age 25. If he does, it makes news … And now he’s actually gone down to a teenager. She could literally be his daughter.”

Megyn Kelly's comments come after Leonardo was snapped with Eden Polani at a party in Los Angeles. After their photos went viral, speculation began that DiCaprio is dating someone who is legal but under the age of 25.

Megyn Kelly compared Leonardo DiCaprio's looks to Madonna's

In the same rant on her podcast show, Megyn Kelly compared Leonardo DiCaprio's looks to Madonna, stating that he looks "almost as bad" as her.

Tommy James, Idea Man ™ @JerseyFreshest 48 year-old Leonardo DiCaprio insists that everything is great between him and his 19 year-old girlfriend adding, “The only thing that’s difficult is when I have to talk to her.” 48 year-old Leonardo DiCaprio insists that everything is great between him and his 19 year-old girlfriend adding, “The only thing that’s difficult is when I have to talk to her.” https://t.co/HfPrqz14Gd

She then urged the actor to stay away from alcohol, adding:

“He is bloated — you could tell this guy partied a little bit too much.”

Praising Eden Polani, Kelly said that she is "gorgeous" and "a model," before adding that "they all are." However, she stated that Leonardo DiCaprio's supposed urge to be with younger women was "sad."

“I feel like this guy from the rate of things is never going to know the joy of meeting somebody who he can fall in deep love with and build a family with. He’s just going to keep b*nging teenagers for the rest of his life.”

After Megyn Kelly's rant about DiCaprio's young girlfriends went viral, the Twitterati slammed her for her supposed rigid opinions. Several users asked Kelly to mind her own business, while others stated that Polani is over 18 and can make her own choices.

Evan @thiscannotstand @MegynKellyShow Megyn—save the faux concern that “he’ll never know the deep love..blah blah blah.” This is not “journalism.” It’s meddlesome nonsense about someone choosing a life different from yours. So?? Stop expecting “you” from everyone. @MegynKellyShow Megyn—save the faux concern that “he’ll never know the deep love..blah blah blah.” This is not “journalism.” It’s meddlesome nonsense about someone choosing a life different from yours. So?? Stop expecting “you” from everyone.

JohnSMoore @johnmoore1976 @MegynKellyShow ...and YOUR problem with all this is what exactly?? @MegynKellyShow ...and YOUR problem with all this is what exactly??

Guru @ProverbialSoups



Or what if Leo talked about her husband and family like this?



The hypocrisy is dumbfounding.



But then, she is a product of Fox News, not well-known for its integrity. @MegynKellyShow How would Megyn Kelly like it if Leonardo DiCaprio talked about her looks in the way she talked about his?Or what if Leo talked about her husband and family like this?The hypocrisy is dumbfounding.But then, she is a product of Fox News, not well-known for its integrity. @MegynKellyShow How would Megyn Kelly like it if Leonardo DiCaprio talked about her looks in the way she talked about his?Or what if Leo talked about her husband and family like this?The hypocrisy is dumbfounding.But then, she is a product of Fox News, not well-known for its integrity.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been making headlines for his dating patterns. He was previously linked to Argentine-American actress Camila Morrone, with whom he split up last year, weeks after she celebrated her 25th birthday.

He was also linked to Victoria Lamas, who is also 23 years old, just months after Morrone. Most recently, he made headlines with model Gigi Hadid, who broke his dating pattern as she is currently 27 years old.

DiCaprio's previous girlfriends have been Bar Refaeli, Gisele Bündchen, and Blake Lively, who were all 25 or under at the time of dating him.

