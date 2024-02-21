What mental illness does Abby Littman have in Ginny & Georgia? Character condition, age, and actor details revealed

In the inaugural season of Ginny & Georgia, Abby Littman (Katie Douglas) is initially portrayed as harsh and self-centered, notably compelling Ginny into theft and abandoning her when caught. However, as Ginny & Georgia moves ahead, it reveals Abby's struggles with self-worth, body image, and a potential eating disorder.

This is worsened by her parents' divorce, offering more insight into her behavior. Abby's struggles with body dysmorphia and everything else clearly explain the changes she goes through.

Directed by Sarah Lampert, Ginny & Georgia debuted on Netflix in February 2021, with a renewal for a second season in April 2021, followed by third and fourth seasons in May 2023.

What condition is Abby Littman in Ginny & Georgia suffering from? Details explored

In the series Ginny and Georgia, Abby faces a tough battle with body dysmorphia, as per Celebs In-depth and Distractify. This condition, known as Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), happens when a person spends a lot of time worrying about the flaws they believe they have in their appearance. It can affect people of any age but is more common in teens and young adults.

Abby struggles with this condition so much that she even tapes her legs under her jeans to make it seem like she has a big gap between her thighs. Throughout the show, Abby's body image issues are clear and the show also drops hints that she might also have an eating disorder. On top of all this, she's dealing with her parents' divorce while her friends are busy with their own lives. Sometimes, Abby acts mean and selfish and she gets jealous easily.

In one scene, she is seen in the bathroom washing her mouth, which suggests she may have made herself throw up. Another time, during a game of truth or dare, Abby leaves when someone suggests swapping clothes because she doesn't want anyone to see what she's done to hide her body. It's clear that Abby is going through a lot, and her struggles with body image are just one part of her story.

Who plays Abby in Ginny & Georgia?

Abby Littman is played by Katie Douglas, born on October 19, 1998, in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Standing reportedly 5 feet tall, she ranks as the second shortest cast member of Ginny & Georgia, as per US Times Post. Meanwhile, her co-star Diesel La Torraca holds the title of the shortest cast member, as he is 4 feet 8 inches in height.

With a passion for storytelling from her early years, the 24-year-old actress began her acting journey with roles in television series and films. Before playing Abby Littman in Ginny & Georgia, Katie got appreciation for her performances in shows like Mary Kills People, Raising Expectations, and Spooksville. Katie Douglas is also dedicated to her craft and her down-to-earth behavior off-screen.

How old is Abby in Ginny & Georgia?

Given that Abby and her friends portray sophomore students in high school, she is around 15 or 16 years old in Ginny & Georgia. The age is similar for all the cast members playing students in the show, including Norah (played by Chelsea Clark), Ginny Miller (essayed by Antonia Gentry), Maxine Baker (portrayed by Sara Waisglass) and Marcus Baker (played by Felix Mallard).

In the first season, Abby and Matt Press seem close at times but Matt frequently makes hurtful comments about Abby's body, triggering her self-esteem issues. He also prioritizes Samantha over Abby, leading to distance between them in group settings.

Towards the end of season two, Press shows interest in Abby by texting her, spending time with her, and attending events with her. However, when he learns about Abby taping her legs, he becomes distant again. Despite this, Abby still tries to pursue a relationship with him, but Norah intervenes, expressing concern about Abby's feelings for Matt Press.

Catch Ginny & Georgia season one and two, both comprising ten episodes each, only on Netflix.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE