10 most watched series on Netflix in 2023 (First Half)

2023 has certainly been a packed year for Netflix, which has released a hoard of great new content and has also continued to garner attention with the existing ones. While the streaming platform has a way of showing Top 10 shows regionally and globally throughout its streaming calendar, this year, it has gone beyond and updated its viewers with the most viewed shows of the streamer over the entire year.

The data that Netflix revealed was strictly for its first half, with second-half data expected to come soon, and it features a bunch of new shows that will hit the streamer in 2023.

Here is a complete list of the 10 most-watched Netflix shows throughout the first half of 2023.

10 most-watched Netflix shows in the first half of 2023

1) The Night Agent Season 1

Netflix original The Night Agent tops this list with over 812,100,000 hours in viewtime. The show's debut season dropped on March 3, 2023, and it has since dominated the streamer's charts for global views.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"While monitoring an emergency line, an FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."

It stars Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan in leading roles.

2) Ginny and Georgia season 2

The second season of Ginny and Georgia had an even warmer reception and garnered 665,100,000 hours of views since its premiere on January 5, 2023.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Teenage Ginny and her family yearn to put down roots in a picturesque New England town after years on the run."

The show stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in the titular roles.

3) The Glory Season 1

Though The Glory technically premiered with its first half on December 30, 2022, it picked up after the second part dropped on March 10, 2023, racking up 622,800,000 in viewership. It is also the highest-viewed K-drama of the year on Netflix.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Tormented by her high school classmates and with nowhere to turn for help, Moon Dong-eun sinks into despair before deciding on a new mission in life."

4) Wednesday season 1

Now over a year old, fans can't seem to get enough of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, one of Netflix's biggest hits since it premiered on November 23, 2022.

Despite being older than most other titles on this list, the evergreen gothic drama racked up an impressive 507,700,000, making it one of the most streamed shows in the world.

The synopsis for Wednesday reads:

"While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

5) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Season 1

A spinoff of Bridgerton was always going to be a big hit in the TV show circle, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story season 1 did not disappoint with an astonishing 503,000,000 hours of view time this year.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The young queen's marriage to King George of England ushers in an epic love story and transforms high society."

It stars Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, among many others.

6) You season 4

One of the most exciting additions of the year, the fourth season of You garnered approximately 440,600,000 hours of view time, making it stand out in Netflix's full palette. It premiered on February 9, 2023.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."

It stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the leading roles.

7) La Reina del Sur Season 3

Perhaps Netflix's strongest and most popular Spanish-language telenovela, La Reina del Sur's third season made some splash with 429,600,000 hours of view time around the globe, with most coming from Spain and Latin America.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Teresa Mendoza, a naive woman and girlfriend of a Mexican involved in drug trafficking, becomes the leader of a drug cartel."

It stars Kate del Castillo in the leading role.

8) Outer Banks season 3

Another show that came with expectations and did not disappoint was the exceptionally bizarre third season of Outer Banks, which became one of Netflix's biggest hits of the year with 402,500,000 hours of view time.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A teenager enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."

9) FUBAR Season 1

Including the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger as a nearly-retired CIA agent was enough to pull in an astonishing 302,100,000 views since its premiere in February.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A CIA operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job."

10) Manifest Season 4

Rounding the list off is the fourth season of Manifest, which premiered on June 2, 2023-The fourth season of the show garnered approximately 262,600,000 views around the globe.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"After being presumed dead, 191 passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828 try reintegrating into society. However, disturbing realities come to light, which unsettles them."

The stats for the second half of Netflix should also come soon. Stay tuned for updates.