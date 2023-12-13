What not to stream: 5 worst Netflix shows of 2023 that you should skip

What a year it has been for almost all major streaming platforms like Netflix, which have seen an influx of content throughout 2023, a year filled with some good, some great, and some really bad films and shows.

Yes, like other streaming platforms, Netflix has also seen some tremendously bad shows and questionable films, which would make anyone ask why the streaming giant, which is home to shows like Stranger Things and Black Mirror, would even be convinced to produce something of this caliber.

So, with the year coming to an end, here is a list of every Netflix show you should skip to save some time. Perhaps it will be better utilized in some amazing shows on Netflix instead.

*Note- We are only including shows and films that were released in 2023.

5 worst shows from Netflix in 2023

1) FUBAR

It is nowhere close to being the worst thing to watch on Netflix. But for all the hype around an Arnold Schwarzenegger-led comedy thriller, this falls flat on its face for the most part. With a season that is neither intriguing nor eye-catching, the recipe for success that FUBAR packed was not realized at all over its eight-episode run.

The series follows a CIA operative's last job before retirement (no, the done-to-death premise is not the reason for its inclusion in the list). The synopsis for the show reads:

"A CIA operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job."

2) That '90s Show

Be honest, you saw this coming. The rejuvenated version of That '70s Show is nowhere near the original. Moreover, it is also not a very good show in itself. With a predictable premise and characters that do not seem as engaging as its prequel, That '90s Show perhaps best works when the stars from That '70s Show make guest appearances. This is hardly a reason to watch a whole new show.

The synopsis for That '90s Show reads:

"In the summer of 1995, Leia Forman makes friends with a new generation of Point Place kids while visiting her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Wisconsin."

It will return for a second season, and perhaps it can get better then.

3) We Have a Ghost

With a star-studded cast that included the likes of David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie, fans certainly expected a lot out of Christopher Landon's We Have a Ghost. But the thin premise of the film was as transparent as a conventional ghost, and it failed to deliver anything worthwhile by the time it ended.

It remains one of the more underwhelming Netflix films of the year.

4) Glamorous

Like almost every other entry in this list, Glamorous came with high expectations but hardly managed to cause a stir with its rather weak character-building and plot. The show did engage and entertain, which also saw it remain in the streamer's Global Top 10 for two weeks, but it hardly has anything else to offer.

The show, created by Jordon Nardino, follows Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer person, working for Madolyn Addison, a mogul in the make-up world.

5) Obliterated

One of the newer shows on this list, Netflix's Obliterated is a satire that is not too clever or direct. It is also one that has no significant impact after it's over, making it quite an inconsumable feast.

Bashed by critics across the world, Obliterated completes our list of the worst shows or films released by Netflix this year.

The show follows an elite special forces team on a complex mission that is supposed to comment on similar shows and films. The only reason you should watch Obliterated is to check out how to not make a satire.

Let us know your worst pick from Netflix's packed content calendar for 2023.