When will Love is Blind season 6 air? Netflix show renewed for two more seasons

Love is Blind, one of Netflix's most popular social experiments, is set to return with two new seasons. The streaming platform recently dropped a date announcement video noting that season 6 will air on the upcoming Valentine's Day, which is February 14, 2024.

The upcoming season will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, as singles participate in the show to find their soulmate. The show once again sets out to test whether love truly can be blind.

As part of the Netflix show, those participating in Love is Blind will interact with other singles, however, without the distractions and facades of the real world. The show will allow them to get to know someone while stripping away the irrelevant aspects of life that usually hinder the process.

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming season.

Love is Blind set to return on Valentine's Day

Netflix just ensured that everyone's Valentine's Day will be romantic with a brand new season of Love is Blind. The show is set to return with Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts as they once again guide a batch of singles into a blissful life of love.

While not a lot of information about the upcoming season is available yet, the streaming platform recently dropped a date announcement video that noted that while the hosts were looking forward to seeing the singles, the pods were not ready yet.

A woman is seen walking on the set in the announcement video, and as she opens a door, she finds the celebrity couple getting the pods ready. With a drill in hand, Nick asks her what she was doing as Vanessa walks to the door to shut it. Nick tells the person that they're going to install the Pod walls.

"Look, I know you're excited to find love in the Pods, but we need a little more time. They have to be ready. Go away. I'll see ya," Vanessa Lachey said.

While Love is Blind has helped several people find love, the popular reality show, produced by Kinetic Content, has also seen its fair share of trouble. Several cast members from previous seasons have opened up about having to film the show in terrible conditions.

In 2022, Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against the producers for "inhumane working conditions" while filming season 2. He's not the only season 2 contestant who felt a certain way, as Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, to name a few, also opened up about the lack of mental health support while filming the dating show.

As per a report by Business Insider, for some cast members, the Netflix show was a "traumatic experience." The contestants would often be so tired that they would fall asleep during dates. Some participants told the publication that they only saw sunlight while using a bathroom in a trailer outside while filming.

Danielle Ruhl had said that she "disclosed suicidal ideations" before the show but was cast regardless of her mental health issues. About the same, Chris Coellen spoke to Variety and noted that she didn't disclose anything about it while filming.

The season 2 cast member noted that, while she didn't note it down, she had several conversations with the producers and therapists about the same. Danielle had a panic attack while filming the show in Mexico and allegedly told the producers about it, who didn't let her leave the show.

Stay tuned for more updates about Love is Blind season 6.