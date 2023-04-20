What is Chris Coelen's net worth? Love is Blind creator dishes behind-the-scenes info about the Netflix dating show

Netflix’s Love is Blind, a social experiment that aims to check whether “love truly is blind” helps people fall in love without ever seeing each other’s faces. As per the concept of the show, a number of singles interact with each other with a wall between them and only get to meet each other after saying yes to someone’s proposal.

The show is created by Chris Coelen, whose current net worth currently stands at $1.5 million, according to Networth Post. The executive producer and creator of the Netflix show recently spoke to People magazine and spoke about what goes on behind the scenes on the hit series.

Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen dishes about the hit reality television show

The creator and executive producer of the Netflix social experiment recently spoke to People Magazine and opened up about what the fans don’t see during the filming process of the hit series.

The creator stated that the Netflix show has an extensive casting process that has been in place since the inception of the series. He said that they have a large advanced casting team led by Donna Driscool and they try to reach out to a lot of people. He added:

"There's a series of conversations and background checks and psychological evaluations and many, many hours of filling out questionnaires and trying to examine desires and wants and goals."

He stated that once the Love is Blind cast is chosen, the producers are “hands off” and allow the singles to take control of the experience. He further commented on some cast members’ journeys not making it to the final airing and stated that they showcase the journey of those who seem authentic.

Coelen added that in season 4, eight couples were formed and but the show only followed the journey of four of them. He avered that he personally interacts with the cast at the beginning and end of every day to ensure that the process is as smooth and comfortable as possible for the contestants.

Chris further mentioned that they encourage the cast to address the things in their lives that they feel are most relevant before they make the decision to get married. He noted:

"But if somebody comes to us and says, 'What should I do here? Who should I choose?' — and we've had that on occasion — we don't ever give them advice, ever. We always say, it's up to you. It is your choice."

The Love is Blind creator was asked whether he is able to guess what the contestants will say at the altar. To which, he said that while he speaks to the couples before the ceremony, he does his best not to ask them about what they’re going to say, adding that he tells them to make the right decision for themselves.

He went on to call Season 4 of Love is Blind his "favorite season ever," saying that he loves all the contestants and that he thinks they are "phenomenal" in many respects.

Viewers can stream episodes of Love is Blind season 4 on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes