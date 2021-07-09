What is Michael Winslow's Net Worth? Exploring the "Police Academy" star's fortune as he receives a standing ovation on AGT

Michael Winslow is the latest contestant to impress the judges on “America’s Got Talent.” A well-established actor and comedian, Winslow is widely recognized for playing “Larvell Jones” in all seven “Police Academy” movies.

The 62-year-old is also known for his exceptional beatboxing ability and is often referred to as “The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects.” Michael Winslow is capable of making different realistic sounds only with the help of his voice.

The actor auditioned in AGT as a “voicetramentalist” and mesmerized the judges with his very presence on the show. But it was his iconic vocal prowess that earned him a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

As Winslow graced the stage, an excited Simon Cowell exclaimed:

“Oh we know you! Obviously we know you from the Police Academy movies.”

As part of his introduction, Michael Winslow talked about the first steps towards his journey of becoming a legendary vocal artist:

“I am a voicetramentalist. That’s what I do. When I was growing up I didn’t have a lot of friends so I had to make up my own friends, my own movies, my own soundtrack, my own soundscape. I just played my old soundscape.”

Simon Cowell further questioned why Winslow decided to audition at AGT despite his immense success in the entertainment industry. In response, the voiceover artist shared that he decided to take part in the show “to be his true self”:

“This is the show you come to be yourself. So the time that I have I am gonna share it with.”

Following the introduction, Winslow delivered a humorous vocal act, winning over the judges with his unique talent. As the act came to a close, the judges and audience stood up in unison to praise the artist for his performance.

Michael Winslow's Net Worth in 2021

Michael Winslow hails from Spokane, Washington and is a well-known actor, stand-up comedian and beatboxing artist. He rose to prominence with “The Gong Show” and gained worldwide recognition for his role in the “Police Academy” films.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the performer currently has an approximate net worth of $1.5 million. Besides his recurring role in the “Police Academy,” Michael Winslow has also appeared in films like “Gremlins,” “Spaceballs,” “Robodoc,” “Far out Man,” “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie,” “Nice Dreams,” and “The Love Boat” among many others.

The majority of Michael Winslow's fortune comes from his successful acting career. He also largely earns from his beatboxing and stand-up comedy shows across the globe.

Winslow even earns revenue from his own iPhone and iPod Touch apps that feature self-created sound effects by the actor.

He has previously collaborated with Phyken Media to provide vocal sound effects for their iOS and Android mobile game, “Wizard Ops Chapter 1.” He also served as a vocal artist for the sequel of the game, titled “Wizard Ops Tactics.”

Michael Winslow has also earned from his appearances in commercials for reputed brands like Cadbury and GEICO insurance.

In pre-taped footage from “America’s Got Talent,” Winslow shared that despite his successful film career, he had to quit the industry to raise his children after his wife passed away.

The early release of Michael Winslow’s AGT episode shows that the performer has already wowed the judges. His full performance will be available on NBC next week, and it is likely that the “Police Academy” star will move ahead in the competition.

