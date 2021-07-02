Who is Madilyn Bailey? All about the YouTuber whose original song made of "hate comments" leaves AGT judges impressed

The America's Got Talent YouTube channel recently dropped a sneak peek of an upcoming 'early release' involving popular YouTuber Madilyn Bailey. The 28-year-old singer/songwriter has amassed over 8 million subscribers on YouTube. She has a massive fan following despite the occasional hate comments.

Madilyn used this hate to her advantage while auditioning for the popular show by singing a song of hate comments she had received throughout her YouTube career. The singer received a standing ovation from the audience and impressed judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Who is Madilyn Bailey

The Wisconsin-born singer began her career once she graduated. She covered popular songs and quickly blew up on the platform. Madilyn Bailey has over 100 million views on her channel. Her cover of the song Titanium seems to be a fan favorite, gathering 114 million views.

Madilyn moved to Los Angeles to grow her singing career and signed with the Keep Your Soul Records between 2012-13. She then toured with the popular cover band Boyce Avenue. After gaining more popularity and growing on other platforms like Instagram (where she has close to 800k followers), she debuted with her EP, Bad Habit, and proceeded to release her own studio album Music Box in 2015.

In 2016, Madilyn Bailey released another album, Wiser, and toured the world. She was also featured in NBC’s Today show, where she performed a live version of her single “Tetris.”

In 2019, her song “Drunk On a Feeling” featured in the American drama series Station 19, as well. Being a well established singer-songwriter, Madilyn Bailey was nominated in the Streamy Awards for “Best Cover Song” and “Influencer Campaign.” She was also nominated in the NRJ Music Awards for “International Revelation of the Year.”

The singer has made covers with popular YouTubers including Sam Tsui, Kinna Grannis, and Disney star Alyson Stoner.

Madilyn has openly spoken about her dyslexia in an interview.

I think my dyslexia has a lot to do with my instant connection to music. I didn’t really have to try with music. It just made sense to me. Because getting good grades took so much effort, when I found something that felt effortless, I ran with it,

Madilyn Bailey creatively used her musical talent by also making videos like writing a song using her make up routine, a song based off of creepy comments and writing a song using only fortnite sounds. All of these videos are on her YouTube channel.

Viewers can catch Madilyn Bailey's performance this Tuesday, July 6th, on America’s Got Talent, airing at 8PM.

