What did Mikel Moore do? Incident explored as 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Baton Rouge

Mikel Moore was arrested after he allegedly fired a shot in the direction of an officer he was fleeing near the intersection of North 43rd Street and Odell Street. While the bullet did not hit the law enforcement official, it struck a resident in a nearby house.

This came after officials from the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a "suspicious incident" on March 24. They noticed three individuals fleeing in a vehicle as they arrived and began pursuing the suspects. The Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement on social media and said:

"Uniformed Officers were conducting a suspicious incident investigation when 3 individuals fled from officers in a vehicle."

As the suspects abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, law enforcement officials managed to apprehend one of them. Mikel Moore then became the second suspect to be apprehended after he allegedly fired a shot in the direction of an officer, officials said in the statement.

The bullet Mikel Moore allegedly fired missed the officer and entered a nearby home

After the suspects abandoned their vehicle and decided to flee on foot, 29-year-old Eric Brown was the first to be arrested. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for resisting arrest before being released.

The situation took a turn when 18-year-old Mikel Moore allegedly fired a shot in the direction of an officer at 11:30 pm local time near the intersection of North 43rd Street and Odell Street. Although the bullet did not hit the officer, it entered a nearby house, striking an individual in the lower extremity. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported that the victim was transported to a hospital and had a non-life-threatening injury.

Moore then fled after firing the shot and was later apprehended by a K9 officer. He was charged with eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and resisting an officer and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The other suspect, Eric Brown, was issued a misdemeanor summons and released.

While two of the suspects were apprehended, the third individual is still on the run. Officers are now trying to locate them and have urged individuals with information about the case to reach out to them. Citizens with details that could help the investigation can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Further information about the case is currently awaited.