What did Priyanka Tiwari do? North Carolina mom charged after 10-year-old boy's decomposing body found at home

Priyanka Tiwari, a 33-year-old mother, made a 911 call from her home on Craigmeade Drive in Morrisville, North Carolina, at precisely 5:35 pm on December 20, 2023, as per ABC11. She reported that her 10-year-old son was unresponsive and when officials arrived at the location, the boy was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities later determined that the youngster's body was in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating that a significant amount of time had passed since his tragic demise.

Priyanka Tiwari was arrested on December 21, 2023, for allegedly killing her son and starving him as per Law&Crime. She is currently facing charges including first-degree murder and negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, as per WRAL. While investigators reportedly believe that neglect and abuse by the mother led to the boy's death, they haven't confirmed the exact cause yet.

Priyanka Tiwari's arrest and disturbing discoveries at her home

When police arrived at Tiwari's house they found the 10-year-old in a state of rigor mortis and noted that his boy had decomposed. Chief Pete Acosta from the Morrisville Police Department later revealed the grim discoveries made in the home. As per WRAL, officials found "little to no food" in the house and reported that the boy had lost a significant amount of weight ahead of his demise.

Chief Acosta shared troubling details about the history of police visits to the residence, citing a staggering tally of eight calls within the year. Most of these were reportedly welfare check requests, mainly from concerned family members residing in India. These repeated attempts to contact Priyanka Tiwari indicated a concerning pattern, prompting law enforcement officials to visit the home multiple times throughout the year.

As per WRAL, residents of the neighborhood expressed shock and disbelief when the distressing developments came to light. Sue Nagavalli, a resident, conveyed the community's alarm, stating:

"It is super alarming for the community [because] everyone is nice and friendly. The amount of rescue teams here, more than what we thought it should be."

Prior police visits involving Priyanka Tiwari

Chief Pete Acosta highlighted prior interactions between law enforcement and the family, mentioning an incident in March. WNCN reported that Priyanka Tiwari's husband allegedly sought police assistance when he wished to retrieve some of his personal belongings from the house.

"He was leaving, leaving the home, and so we followed him over there. He went and got several bags and left there was no issues," Acosta told the publication.

Tiwari's husband has had a domestic violence protective order against her ever since, as per Law&Crime. Officers reportedly saw the child when they visited the house in March this year and the Chief told CBS 17:

"Our officers actually saw him and remember seeing him in March. He appeared to be of a very healthy weight, especially compared to the way he was found yesterday."

Additionally, Acosta revealed that the most recent call to the house, which was made by a neighbor, was on October 2. While the neighbor was reportedly "concerned about the mother," officers did not report any issues.

The Chief also emphasized the importance of an autopsy, which will indicate the child's exact cause of death. Tiwari remains in custody without bond, awaiting her next court appearance, which is scheduled for January 11, 2024.