What were the findings of Kobe Bryant’s autopsy report? Looking at details of Lakers legend's fatal injuries

Kobe Bryant's death in 2020 was one of the saddest moments in basketball history as the world lost a young legend unexpectedly. Together with his daughter, Gianna, the two were part of a tragic helicopter crash along with seven other people, including the pilot.

The Bryants and the other passengers – John and Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa; Sarah Chester, and her daughter, Payton; and Christina Mauser – were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy. Due to the terrible weather, the pilot had trouble navigating the chopper, causing it to crash at Calabasas.

Ara Zobayan, the pilot, told the air traffic controller that he'd try to fly high as the mountain terrain was difficult for aerial vehicles to pass through at low altitude. However, the chopper had difficulty reaching 1,500 feet above the ground and soon crashed.

The autopsy revealed that Bryant suffered fatal injuries when the helicopter hit the ground. The chopper caught on fire, and it was the reason the passengers weren't able to survive the tragic crash.

Reports revealed that the LA Lakers legend suffered "multiple trauma injuries to the head, chest and abdomen." Along with that, it was also described that Bryant had “evisceration of the brain” and “Internal organs.”

The autopsy report of Kobe Bryant

The head, chest and abdomen of Bryant were all burned, as 30% of his body had surface burn.

Fans cheered for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as being a Kobe Bryant-like player during the 2023 FIBA World Cup

There have been many players who have attempted to play like Kobe Bryant in the past. Current NBA stars like DeMar DeRozan and Devin Booker have been known to be fans of the five-time champion and have tried to play like him.

Recently, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson showed his best Kobe impression as he tried to lead the Jordan national squad in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Complete with the armband that Bryant used to wear and choosing No. 24, Hollis-Jefferson took over games and showed fans the legend's influence in his career.

His poise, the way he handled the rock and his shot were perfect impressions of how Bryant used to dominate on the court. Fans started cheering for him, and the "Kobe" chants started to take over the arena. Hollis-Jefferson even sent the game into overtime with his clutch bucket against New Zealand, which is something that the 18-time All-Star would do.

After the game, he talked about how he felt after the fans cheered him on:

"It felt great. I told this to a few people: When I was growing up, a lot of the older people in my neighborhood played against Kobe in high school and a lot of them were friends with him, knew him and they told me just how his work ethic was as a kid, 11, 12 years or whatever, he always had a basketball."

