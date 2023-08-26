Watch: Die-hard Kobe Bryant fan Austin Reaves keeps famous tradition alive, yells his idol’s name during Team USA scrimmage 

Like many current-generation NBA players, Austin Reaves grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. An instinctive habit the LA Lakers legend's fans have is exclaiming "Kobe" every time they successfully make a long-range shot during a game or toss a piece of trash into a bin. During a Team USA scrimmage, Reaves was seen doing the same.

Team USA held a scrimmage to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Amidst the closely contested game, with the scoreboard displaying a score of 83-85, Reaves sank a long-range jumper and yelled his idol's name.

The Lakers guard paid the perfect homage to his idol on Aug. 24, the Black Mamba Day. With a desire to honor the late Kobe Bryant, Reaves chose the most traditional route.

Hailing from a small town in Arkansas, Austin Reaves had a strong affinity for the Lakers during his childhood, with Bryant as his idol. As he grew up, the dream of not only entering the NBA but also wearing the iconic purple and gold Lakers uniform became a reality.

Austin Reaves has been vocal about his love and admiration for Kobe Bryant

The "Kobe" shout that followed Austin Reaves' long-range bucket during the scrimmage shows his profound love for Kobe Bryant. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old hasn't hesitated to express the deep admiration he harbors for the Lakers legend.

In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic last year, Reaves shed light on his love for Kobe Bryant and the Mamba Mentality.

“It’s crazy. That was one guy I would do anything to meet. Just the mentality that he had was something that I really loved. It was do whatever you could do to win. That’s what he wanted to do first and foremost, he just wanted to win basketball games," Reaves said.

He further stated how it's a tremendous honor for him to don the purple and gold of the Lakers.

"Just to play for the Lakers, I remember I told Aaron my agent going into the Lakers workout, it had a different feeling. I’m in the gym that all these guys have been in, worked out. You look up and you see all the championships, you see all the retired numbers. It’s definitely a different feeling so it’s really special.”

Reaves has truly embodied the essence of the Mamba Mentality. He made a name for himself during the 2023 NBA playoffs, where he was one of the league’s top breakout performers.

Many expect Austin Reaves to assume a bigger role for the LA Lakers next season. He would want to keep getting better and lead his team to the ultimate glory as Bryant had done five times in the past.

