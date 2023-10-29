What did Mohamed Hadid post? Gigi and Bella Hadid's father sparks outrage with viral antisemitic Israel-Nazi post

American real estate developer and the father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, Mohamed Hadid, sparked fury online after he posted a controversial Israel-Nazi post on social media. On October 28, the 74-year-old personality took to his Instagram handle to share an infographic and captioned it:

"… Both [Nazis and Israel] added and labeled the victims as Terrorists.. regardless of their peacefulness of other activities. Some Palestinians and some Jews even changed their names.”

The infographic, whose origins are unknown and is since-deleted, featured a side-by-side comparison of what they claimed Israel and Nazis have in common, including the fact that both "expelled millions from their homes" and "enforced collective punishments."

As per the post shared by Hadid, Israel was "founded on Jewish supremacy," whereas the Nazi Party was "founded on Aryan supremacy." Additionally, it contrasted Israel's "signature method" of "carpet bombing" with the Nazis' "signature method" of "gas chambers."

Netizens react to Mohamed Hadid's since-deleted controversial post

After Mohamed Hadid's post comparing Israel to Nazis went viral, X users were not impressed. Several users slammed the real estate developer and called him "anti-semite" and "hypocrite." One of the users also called him "racist," while another added that they would be surprised to see if he built another house in California. Some of the other reactions are as follows:

Mohamed Hadid, who has three children in addition to Gigi and Bella, has been vocal about his views on the Gaza and Hamas crisis since it first began on October 7.

For over fifty years, Israelis and Palestinians have been engaged in a protracted and much-discussed struggle in Gaza. Both Israelis and Palestinians have lost hundreds of lives since the crisis began earlier this month.

While the terrorist-designated group Hamas carried out the first attack in years, it is widely contested who, if anybody, is in the right in this complex struggle.

As of writing, Mohamed Hadid, Gigi Hadid nor Bella Hadid have commented on the backlash faced by the real estate developer over his since-deleted Instagram post where he compared Israelis to Nazis.