ID's Reasonable Doubt: What did Nanette Packard do and where is she now?

ID's Reasonable Doubt is scheduled to revisit Nanette Packard's alleged role in the murder of her millionaire fiance Bill McLaughlin alongside then-boyfriend and NFL player Eric Naposki.

The upcoming episode will have attorney Fatima Silva and retired detective Chris Anderson re-examine the case in hopes of finding evidence that will prove Packard's innocence, upon her daughter and a well-wishing friend's request. The episode titled Wealthy Men Only will air on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET on ID.

The synopsis reads:

"Nanette Packard is in prison for murdering her husband-to-be, but her desperate daughter and a friend hope Chris and Fatima can prove they have the wrong woman."

McLaughlin, 55, was fatally shot five times in the chest by a burglar during a home invasion on December 15, 1994. Back then, it was asserted that the murder was fueled by a twisted love triangle and greed.

Although no leads were found and no arrests were made at the time, the case re-opened 15 years later, leading to the arrest of Packard and Naposki in 2009. The two allegedly orchestrated the millionaire's murder to claim insurance and will money.

Packard is currently serving time at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla after being convicted in connection to the murder.

A twisted love triangle involving Nanette Packard, her fiance Bill McLaughlin and boyfriend Eric Naposki

Sources state that Nanette Packard was a single mother-of-two in her early 20s when she met millionaire businessman and medical inventor William "Bill" McLaughlin, who was about 30 years older than her and in his 50s at the time. The two immediately clicked and started dating, and Packard moved into his opulent Newport Beach home in a wealthy neighborhood within a few months.

Not long after becoming Bill's fiance, Nanette met former NFL player Eric Naposki at the gym. Naposki had retired from professional football by then and was reportedly working as a nightclub bouncer. They started bonding as friends before getting romantically involved. He later claimed that Packard told him that she and McLaughlin were mere business partners.

However, according to Nanette, neither man was aware of her relationship with the other. Eric thought Bill and his girlfriend were living together for work purposes, but Bill knew that Eric was a good friend of his fiance. Nanette was equally involved with both men and did not try to hide her relationship with either of them in public.

Nanette Packard reportedly stated:

"Eric knew about Bill and Bill knew that Eric was my friend. [Bill] didn't know we were having an affair."

This was taken into account at the time of Bill's murder investigation. Moreover, it was revealed that Nanette sought to gain more than a million dollars from his death, given that she was the only beneficiary for both his will and his life insurance policy.

Prosecutors alleged Nanette Packard had her fiance killed by her boyfriend for financial gain

Packard allegedly wanted McLaughlin dead because she thought he was about to find out that she had been stealing from him and was about to break things off. Prosecutors claimed that Packard orchestrated McLaughlin's murder and persuaded Naposki to kill him in order to extort over a million dollars along with access to the lavish beach house.

Packard reportedly admitted to faking McLaughlin's name on cheques and stealing from his account in 1996 after being charged with forgery and grand theft. She spent 180 days in prison as a result. However, she disputed the accusations of murder, claiming that McLaughlin was important to her, especially leading the luxurious life she was living at the time.

Packard said:

"I only gained money if Bill was alive."

Where is Nanette Packard now?

Nanette Packard and Eric Naposki had already split up by the time investigators reopened Bill's case and conducted a bicoastal sting operation to arrest them on May 20, 2009. She was put on trial, and on January 23, 2012, a jury found her guilty. She was convicted of the crime and received a life sentence without the chance of parole. Packard is currently detained at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla.

Reasonable Doubt airs on ID this Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes