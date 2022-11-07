What is a nose gap? Viral TikTok trend explained

With new trends floating on TikTok every so often, the nose gap is now the latest viral sensation on the platform. From challenges to sounds, there are some trends that can make TikTokers and netizens insecure about their features and bodies. Now, people are left wondering if the nose gap is one of these trends too.

According to the short video-sharing app, the nose gap is the tiny piece of skin between your upper lip and nose, called the philtrum. This part has your medial cleft, the vertical indentation or groove, on the middle part of the upper lip.

The gap has become a controversial subject on TikTok, with many discussing why they hate the feature. Meanwhile, others are creating body positivity videos about the concept and are promoting loving yourself the way you are.

safy @SafyHallanFarah Someone explain this nose gap challenge on tiktok lol. Like people are legitimately showing off that they have no space between their nose and top lip??? What a niche and bizarre thing to brag about Someone explain this nose gap challenge on tiktok lol. Like people are legitimately showing off that they have no space between their nose and top lip??? What a niche and bizarre thing to brag about

A TikTok user explained their thoughts on the same through a video and said:

“To all the people saying, oh, look at the gap between my nose and my mouth. You’re a human, you are a homo sapien. You see this, humans have eyes, a nose and a mouth. They can differ but like usually there is space between those features. You are a human, you don’t want to be a human?”

A new trend "nose gap" has emerged on TikTok, making people conscious about the gap between their nose and their upper lip. (Image via TikTok)

As many people share videos of their philtrums, it is worth noting that the word is of Latin origin, and means "love potion" or "love charm." However, this facial feature is currently being far from loved by social media users.

This is because the new trend of the gap between the nose and the mouth is making people insecure about their philtrum. Many claim that a small gap between the nose and the upper lip is attractive, while a big gap can make you "ugly" or "undesirable."

noor @theactualognana sho nose gap tiktok making anything into an insecurity is ridiculous sho nose gap tiktok making anything into an insecurity is ridiculous

However, according to experts, having a smaller philtrum is quite rare. Additionally, most people have similar-sized philtrums. However, this doesn't seem to convince TikTokers.

People are sharing what they believe is their "perfect" gap on the short video-sharing app. On the other hand, there are others who are slamming the idea of the "nose gap" on TikTok.

salina @salinasageer_ everyday tiktok wants to make a new insecurity up Why is ‘nose gap’ a thing??everyday tiktok wants to make a new insecurity up Why is ‘nose gap’ a thing?? 😭 everyday tiktok wants to make a new insecurity up

stef @stefidelmar “if u have a nose gap” PLEASE shut up I cannot keep up with these made up beauty standard trends LMAO “if u have a nose gap” PLEASE shut up I cannot keep up with these made up beauty standard trends LMAO

A user on the platform created a video where they slammed the trend and asked people to "get a reality check." The TikToker also asked people to "stop inventing stupid insecurities" to make people feel bad about themselves and their bodies.

wa¡da @yxng_senpai no cause what even is a nose gap no cause what even is a nose gap https://t.co/sT9gUIKZ8o

At the same time, others are using photo-editing softwares to show what a person with a smaller gap between their nose and upper lip would look like.

TikTokers using photo editing software and apps to create an illusion of the "perfect" nose gap in their pictures. (Image via TikTok)

Needless to say, these trends and new beauty standards can trigger a lot of negative feelings among a lot of people. Despite all this, the #nosegap has thousands of videos that are viewed by millions of people in a very short span of time.

