What is Parvovirus? Symptoms in dogs explored

A mysterious virus, similar to the parvovirus, has killed more than 30 dogs in Northern Michigan in three days, raising concerns among owners about the deadly parvovirus.

Canine parvovirus, also known as parvo, is a highly contagious disease that primarily affects puppies under the age of four months.

The illness primarily affects the dog's digestive tract and bone marrow. It is spread through direct contact with another dog infected with the disease or through contact with contaminated faeces. The virus can also affect dogs through food, water bowls, leashes, or collars.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the virus can survive through heat, cold, humidity, or dry seasons.

Exploring the several symptoms of Parvovirus

The dogs that passed away in Otsego County, Michigan have shown parvovirus-like symptoms. However, the majority of the dogs tested negative for the virus. While there are no distinguishing symptoms that differentiate the virus from other illnesses, extreme lethargy is one of the virus's main symptoms.

Other symptoms include loss of appetite, pain in the abdomen, extreme bloating, fever, low body temperature, bloody diarrhea, or vomiting. It weakens the immune system and often causes septic shock.

Mostly, parvovirus deaths occur between 48 to 72 hours within the onset of clinical symptoms. If a dog recovers from the virus, it is highly unlikely that they will be infected with that disease again.The virus can be diagnosed based on physical examinations and tests.

One method of diagnosing the disease is through faecal ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) tests. This requires a faecal swab and produces results in less than 10 minutes.

While no drugs to treat the disease are currently available, the treatment is designed to strengthen the dog's immune system so that it can fight the disease. Intensive care is taken to combat the dehydration caused due to the virus. Keeping dogs in warm nursing care also helps to control vomiting and diarrhoea.

This virus has an incubation period of three to seven days, during which time a dog shows no clinical symptoms despite being infected. During this time, the virus attacks the lymph nodes in the throat and the tonsils, according to Pet MD. It then other organs by focusing on rapidly dividing cells.

There have been reports of the virus infecting the heart and causing severe inflammation in the heart muscle in small puppies. Treatments can cost between $1,000 and $1,500 on average. Pet MD recommends vaccinating the dogs, which is much less expensive.

Are humans affected by the virus?

Humans have their own specific version of the virus. Since the disease is species-specific, humans cannot get the disease from dogs and vice versa.

While dogs cannot contract a feline version of the virus, cats can become infected with canine parvovirus if proper precautions are not taken.

As per the American Veterinary Medical Association, until and unless pets are completely vaccinated against the virus, pet owners should be careful about their dogs' whereabouts.

Despite taking the vaccine, a small portion of vaccinated dogs remain susceptible to the virus.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal