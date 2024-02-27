What is Pattie Boyd's net worth? Details explored as ex-wife to two famous musicians puts love letters up for auction

Pattie Boyd is a name that many rock music enthusiasts will be familiar with. A renowned model and photographer, she was very active in the 1960s and 1970s. However, she is perhaps best known for her marriages to rock guitarist Eric Clapton and The Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison, who, interestingly, were close associates in their careers.

Pattie Boyd's involvement with both men, first Harrison and then Clapton, was also the subject of many popular rock songs, including Layla. The 1960s model is now auctioning the letters from Clapton and Harrison, an endeavor she revealed that Eric Clapton also supports.

Even though many contemporary music fans may not know about Pattie Boyd, she still boasts a net worth of about $20 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Currently 79, Boyd is also slated to get a handsome sum for the letters and other memorabilia that she has plans to put on auction.

Pattie Boyd's fortune explored

Pattie Boyd has been many things in her life, but primarily a model and a muse. During the 1960s, Boyd had a successful career in modeling and even earned herself a spot on Vogue's cover. She also began writing a column in 16 Magazine in the 1960s.

After her marriage to George Harrison in 1966, she separated from The Beatles star after an affair with guitarist Ronnie Wood. Two years later, she would go on to marry Eric Clapton, who was a close collaborator of her first husband. Clapton and Boyd separated in 1984 and divorced in 1988, which also reportedly sent the rock legend on a downward spiral.

Following her modeling career and her troubled marriages, Pattie Boyd remained away from the spotlight for a while but returned with Wonderful Tonight: George Harrison, Eric Clapton, and Me in 2007, which also claimed the top spot on the New York Times Best Seller list. This novel is one of the major reasons behind her net worth.

Her career as a photographer also worked out well, with her photos, which mostly consisted of candids from Clapton and Harrison's lives, being displayed in various cities and galleries across the world.

What is Pattie Boyd auctioning off?

Pattie Boyd is auctioning the letters from her tumultuous love affairs with both George Harrison and Eric Clapton. Ahead of her 80th birthday, which comes next month, Boyd told the Telegraph:

"I’ve had them all for so many years – far too long...I thought, why don’t I just sell everything and let everybody else enjoy it?"

The first letter in this auction will be an infamous 1970 letter that Clapton sent to his friend's wife telling her that if she still has feelings for him, she should say so. The second letter, according to sources, is from Clapton again, addressing Boyd as Layla, which was her nickname from him.

The set of things also consists of some memorabilia from the lives of two of rock music's greatest men.

The dates or significant details about the auction have not yet been finalized, but more information should be out soon.