What did Plex suggest about password reset? Streaming service data breach reports explored

Streaming platform Plex has informed its customers of a recent security breach via email dated August 24, 2022, Wednesday. Sensitive information such as usernames, email addresses, and passwords may have been compromised, according to the company.

In the email, the company also informed its users that it does not store credit card numbers or other payment methods and that the hacker reportedly has no access to any of them.

While the situation is troubling, the streaming platform's email to customers makes no mention of a security breach involving private information, such as personal photos, or other such content.

Although the situation has been managed, the streaming platform has asked every user to reset their password "out of an abundance of caution."

Here's everything we know about Plex's data breach

Plex notified its customers of the potential breach in a lengthy email. The company also stated that "all account passwords that could have been accessed were hashed and secured in accordance with best practises," but they requested that their users change their passwords immediately for added security.

Stating that some "suspicious activity" was spotted in one of its databases, Plex's email noted the steps it took to safeguard privacy. It stated:

"Yesterday, we discovered suspicious activity on one of our databases. We immediately began an investigation and it does appear that a third-party was able to access a limited subset of data that includes emails, usernames, and encrypted passwords.”

It has also reassured its customers that their financial information has not been hacked. The email read:

"Credit card and other payment data are not stored on our servers at all and were not vulnerable in this incident."

According to the company, the cause of the unexpected breach has been identified. It has reportedly taken immediate steps to prevent similar security breaches in the future. The email further noted:

“We’ve already addressed the method that this third-party employed to gain access to the system, and we’re doing additional reviews to ensure that the security of all of our systems is further hardened to prevent future incursions.”

Australian author Troy Hunt, who has also created a data breach search website called Have I Been Pwned? took to Twitter to discuss the security breach, notifying his followers that he has also been affected by it.

The company has provided users with a step-by-step article on how to change their password without any issues. Plex is one of the most popular media server applications, with over 20 million users who regularly stream videos, audio files, and photos, as well as other content available to paid subscribers.

