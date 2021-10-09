What did Pooh Shiesty do? Cases against rapper explained as possible life sentence looms large

There is a chance that Pooh Shiesty may have to spend his life in prison. Shiesty is still in custody and the trial will start on October 25, 2021. There are some serious charges against Shiesty, and he could face around 20 years of jail sentence.

His bond was canceled back in June 2021 and he filed a petition to delay the trial. However, he has now withdrawn and the trial will start on the finalized date.

He initially decided to delay the trial since he needed some time until December 2021 to build his defense against claims of him being a part of an armed drug trafficking conspiracy in 2019.

The rapper’s prosecutors said they had no issues with the delay, but it could have further postponed it to February 2022.

Charges against Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty was arrested back in October 2020 on charges of shooting two men who had to be hospitalized. The charges against Shiesty include armed robbery, assault with firearms, theft, and more.

He was sent to jail after he surrendered to the cops when arrest warrants were issued for him and two more suspects. The incident took place in a condo parking lot at 9700 E. Bay Harbor Drive.

Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub (Image via Getty Images)

The arrest report mentioned that one of the victims claimed to have met the rapper at the location to sell him a pair of Air Jordan 4 shoes. According to the first victim, they met the rapper to sell him marijuana and get paid for a lime green McLaren he took on rent.

The victim said he was talking to Shiesty in his car when two men stepped out of another vehicle and walked towards them with guns. Shiesty then asked him to get out of the car and that’s how he got shot in the back.

The other victim said he was heading towards his car when he heard two shots and fell to the ground. He turned back and saw Pooh Shiesty on the driver’s seat, who was pointing a rifle at him.

One of the victims took both of them to the hospital. Shiesty left the site but he left behind a bag full of cash. The authorities looked over his Instagram profile and found his pictures with the McLaren, the bag, and cash that included a $100 bill. The bill’s serial number matched the bill found in the bag.

Pooh Shiesty appeared in the bond court and the judge set a $30,000 bond. Two other suspects fled the scene, as stated by the cops.

