What production refused to fund Breaking Bad? Networks explored

Not every well-liked TV program was approved on its first attempt. Before finding its perfect home, Breaking Bad was rejected by FX, TNT, and HBO.

On January 20, 2008, George Vincent "Vince" Gilligan Jr. debuted his most well-known television series, Breaking Bad, on AMC. The cancer-stricken chemistry teacher and the unstable mafia lord who manufactures and sells pure-grade crystal methamphetamine, are the center of attention in this American crime drama series.

Although the show appeared to be a wonderful fit for AMC, that was only the case after FX, HBO, and TNT had rejected the show. The reason why FX decided not to fund the show, was to avoid having a fourth white anti-hero.

The channel was already dealing with three anti-heroes. The channel’s CEO later shared his thoughts on the banger series and wished he hadn’t passed on to such a good catch.

Whilst, HBO left Vincent disappointed, as they weren't interested in hearing out their pitch. TNT’s sole reason behind the rejection of the series, was because it couldn’t show meth, and the complete show revolves around the production of meth and the fight for power.

HBO and 2 other channels rejected Breaking Bad

Nobody had expected a show which consisted of a white anti-hero chemistry teacher who indulges himself in the world of crime to attain power by cooking and supplying meth to be such a hit.

The critically and popularly praised AMC series Breaking Bad came with a high price tag—production of each episode cost an astounding $3 million. As a result, it was among the most costly television programs ever produced.

It's interesting to note that AMC had considered ending the series after just three seasons, but due to the show's explosive popularity, it ran for a total of five seasons.

Three production houses refused to fund the show, which later during the airing of the show, they perhaps wished they had taken up.

FX: Gilligan brought attention to the network that did purchase "Breaking Bad," but ultimately had to let go. According to him, FX purchased the script but kindly allowed AMC to take ownership when they showed interest, giving the world access to the exceptional drama.

HBO: Vince Gilligan, during an interview, stated that he had one of the most disappointing pitches with HBO. Gilligan said that in his entire career of 20 years, he never had to sell a pitch, neither does he presume he might have to do in years to come. To Vince, making a pitch wasn’t an issue.

But he had already read the atmosphere of the room and was aware that the people inside the room were not interested in hearing what he had to say about the show. Vince said the woman constantly kept looking at her watch.

TNT: Vince Gilligan’s experience with TNT was a good one. He said that he had the staff onboard with the production of Breaking Bad until they heard meth. FX stated that they couldn’t produce a show that revolved around meth. But they appreciated how the storyline was developed and structured.

Was Breaking Bad a Netflix production?

The first cable television program to capitalize on the alleged "Netflix effect" was Breaking Bad. AMC and Netflix reached a deal in 2011 for AMC to carry the show on Netflix's streaming service.

Before checking in for brand-new episodes of the fourth season on AMC, viewers started binge-watching the show's prior seasons on Netflix. The audience for the show had more than doubled by the time the last season began in 2012. Over 10 million people watched the September 29, 2013, television series finale.

Who is the producer of Breaking Bad?

George Vincent “Vince” Gilligan Jr. is the executive producer, creator, writer, and director of the show along with its spinoffs, Better Call Saul and El Camin.

How long was Breaking Bad in production?

AMC's hit show featuring Jessi Pinkman and Walter White debuted on January 20, 2008, and ran for five seasons, totaling sixty-two episodes, before ending on September 29, 2013. I stayed for five years in the production.