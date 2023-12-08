What was Ralph Cirella net worth at the time of death? Cause of death, profession, and more

Ralph Cirella, a well-known stylist and makeup artist, passed away at the age of 58. He was undergoing treatment for a rare form of lymphoma. Howard Stern, a longtime friend and client, announced Ralph's death on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday morning. He revealed that Cirella passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in the early hours of the day.

Ralph was a close and trusted friend of Howard Stern for four decades. Stern described him as someone who always made him laugh and considered Ralph as family. Regarding Ralph's professional career, it was quite multi-faceted as he wore many hats. According to Explore Net Worth, it was his lucrative career that amassed him a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death.

How did Ralph Cirella make his money? Networth explored

According to Explore Net Worth, Ralph Cirella has an estimated net worth of around $5 million in 2023. This wealth was accumulated through his diverse career in styling, fashion design, and acting. Furthermore, as per the source, his net worth gradually increased every year. In 2020, his net worth was $2 million. Then, in 2021, it rose to $3 million. By 2022, it reached $4 million.

The opulent figures indicate that his salary was on the higher end for professional stylists. This, in turn, reflects his status as a well-known figure associated with Howard Stern’s show.

How did Ralph Cirella from Howard Stern die?

A still of the late stylist (Image via Facebook/John Stamos)

Ralph Cirella, a close friend, and stylist of Howard Stern, passed away at the age of 58. The cause of his death was heart failure, which occurred during a routine procedure. At the time of his death, Ralph was undergoing treatment for a rare form of lymphoma. According to Howard Stern, it was mentioned as treatable and curable.

Furthermore, Stern expressed his heartfelt emotions about losing Cirella on his radio show. In his emotional message to his late friend, he expressed that they had "great chemistry." Stern said:

“I think this is the toughest part of loving someone — when you lose them,” Stern said. “Lord knows I loved Ralph. My wife said to me last night, ‘You and Ralph have a secret language,’ and it’s true … we had a great chemistry, and we had a great friendship, and Ralph was one of my bros. In fact, I came to think of Ralph as family.”

In addition to overwhelming emotions, Stern also expresses a certain level of anger over Ralph's death. In Stern's regard, Ralph had delayed addressing his lymphoma and "didn't take care of himself." He believes this delay in seeking treatment might have worsened his condition. However, despite his frustration, Howard paid tribute to their long-standing friendship.

What did Ralph Cirella do for a living? Profession and experiences explored

A still of the late stylist (Image via Facebook/John Stamos)

Cirella's expertise in styling made him a respected figure in the industry. He is known for his work with Howard Stern, handling makeup, special effects, and costumes for Stern's WWOR-TV show.

Furthermore, Ralph also hosted The Friday Show on Howard 100 and Howard 101 radio stations from 2006. His career extended beyond styling, involving various aspects of show business. In addition to his styling career, Cirella also ventured into acting.

He appeared in films like Private Parts and Alien Space Avenger. In addition, his influence in the fashion industry was significant, and he was known for creating iconic looks and shaping trends.

Ralph Cirella's passing at 58 marks the end of a remarkable career and a cherished friendship.