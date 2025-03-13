What did Red Grant say about Cam'ron? Rapper criticizes comedian after being called out over Katt Williams and Dipset fart story

On a recent episode of the Talk With Flee podcast dated March 11, 2025, rapper Cam'ron called out comedian Red Grant, given that Grant called out the rapper over his Dipset and Katt Williams fart story. During one of the episodes of his podcast, the rapper claimed that Williams allegedly accused a Dipset member of farting on him in a backstage locker room.

Ad

Calling out the rapper over his claims concerning Katt Williams, a friend of the comedian and a comic himself, Red Grant shared a video on Instagram on March 7, 2025, stating:

"Y’all know I don't get involved with certain things, but this boy, right here? That's a lying a** boy right here, boy. Cam’ron, come on, bro. We only met a few times. And one of the times is the night that you talking about in Philadelphia. That you slammed my man on the ground and you did all the crazy wild stuff—you had one of them Soulja Boy stories.”

Ad

Ad

Addressing Red Grant calling his claim concerning Katt Williams a lie, Cam'ron turned the story to Grant claiming that the person Williams mistreated his fellow comic. Putting forth his version of the story, the rapper said:

"The Red n***a, Katt Williams was dissing you all night. You was the n***a that I was talking about—he kept kicking you out of the room. You kept trying to run in and get your money."

Ad

The rapper claimed that Katt Williams kicked Grant out of the room at least seven times and refused to pay him over a performance. Red Grant hasn't responded to the rapper's response or new claims yet.

"How ridiculous is this story to make up?"— Cam'ron denies claims of fabricating the farting incident concerning Dipset and Katt Williams

Cam'ron is the co-founder of hip-hop collective The Diplomats aka Dipset and Katt Williams was once part of it for a brief period in the mid-2000s. During his podcast episode dated March 4, 2025, the Dipset member talked about how Williams didn't get to be a part of the hip-hop collective at the time due to certain reasons, like the group becoming dysfunctional.

Ad

Talking about the breaking point between Katt Williams and Dipset, the 357 rapper claimed that he saw Williams walk around the locker room asking everyone who farted and everyone denied it.

"So Katt come from across the room and punched [the Dipset member] in the face dumb hard. Off instinct, I grab Katt, flip Katt upside down, and slammed Katt. And then as I'm about to kick him I snap out of it," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After being called out by Katt Williams' friend Red Grant over the accusations concerning the comedian, Cam'ron denied the claim of his story being fabricated. In the March 11, 2025, episode of his podcast, the rapper said:

“How ridiculous is this story to make up? Like, who the f**k is running around talking about farting on and not farting on ni**as, and ni**as getting snuffed over farts?”

Ad

Addressing Red Grant's claim of being present when the alleged incident took place, Cam'ron said that he knows seven-eight people who were there at the time. He added that he was going to start taking all of their testimonies.

After addressing Red Grant's claims, the Dipset co-founder clarified that he has no issues with Katt Williams and was just recalling a story. The rapper claimed that either Williams or the person running his page messaged him after he narrated the incident, and the conversation was alright. The rapper added that he took a screenshot of the same as proof.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback