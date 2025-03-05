Katt Williams allegedly punched a Dipset member after his Philadelphia concert claiming they farted on him, Cam'ron says

During his recent Talk With Flee podcast episode, rapper Cam'ron recounted the events that led to the fallout between him, Katt Williams, and other Dipset members, claiming the comedian punched a Dipset member after accusing him of farting on him. For the unversed, Dipset, AKA The Diplomats, is an American hip-hop collective formed by Cam'ron and his friends in Harlem in 1997.

During the March 4 episode of Talk With Flee, Cam'ron spoke about meeting Katt Williams for the first time after the comedian expressed an interest in rapping. While it is unclear when this meeting occurred, the pair reportedly met in California, with Cam'ron recalling :

"He [Williams] wanted to rap. I'm like, this n***a's nice as a comedian… and you rap? Hell yeah. Let's make f**king Katt Dipset, hell yeah."

Cam'ron admitted that Dipset was going through a rough patch when Katt Williams joined the collective. He said that Williams never had the chance to see the group at its peak because it was "starting to be dysfunctional" between the members. Cam'ron added that Williams was living with members who weren't on friendly terms with the rapper, further complicating things.

Cam'ron claimed he attacked Katt Williams after the latter punched the Dipset member

During his recent podcast episode, rapper Cam'ron claimed that the relationship between him, Katt Williams, and the Dipset members fractured after Williams' concert in Philadelphia, where the comedian started "going off" on everybody in the locker room. He said:

"He's just going off on everybody, not me, like his staff, the other comedians, et cetera."

Amid this, Cam'ron claimed Williams gave him an envelope containing $30K, saying it belonged to him. However, the situation escalated after that, with Williams allegedly insulting the Dipset members he had been staying with, calling them b***h a** n***as.

Cam'ron also claimed that Katt Williams said the other Dipset members badmouthed the rapper behind his back, asking Cam'ron:

"Cam, you want me to tell you what these n***as said when you wasn't around?"

The rapper replied he had no interest in hearing about it. However, Williams allegedly pushed the issue.

Following this, Cam'ron also said that the comedian approached him with a bizarre claim, alleging that one of the Dipset members, whom he referred to as Dipset X, allegedly farted on him. While the rapper tried to dismiss the notion to calm Williams, the comedian was seemingly convinced, telling Cam:

"' Yeah, the n***a farted on me, man. I usually tag n***as behind s**t like that.’”

Katt Williams allegedly walked around the room asking people if they farted, and, when they replied no, walked over to Dipset X and punched him in the face. Cam'ron said the punch instigated him to grab Williams and slam him on the ground, however, he caught himself and came back to his senses just before he kicked Williams. Cam'ron continued, saying:

"So I see Katt walk around the room, I assume he's asking n***as who farted. I guess everybody said no. So Katt come from across the room and punched Dipset X in the face dumb hard. Off instinct, I grab Katt, flip Katt upside down, and slammed Katt. And then as I'm about to kick him I snap out of it."

After the alleged altercation, Katt Williams' security team, comprised of FOI (Fruit of Islam) members, escorted Cam'ron and other Dipset members out of the venue as Willams allegedly kept yelling:

"'Cam'ron, f**k you too. And f**k Dipset. Y'all n***as up in this s**t for me'."

During the podcast, Cam'ron revealed that he and Katt Williams have not spoken since the incident. He also said he once saw Williams during a 50 Cent show in Shreveport but never approached him. The rapper continued that he bore no ill will towards the comedian, however, he was unsure if his feelings were reciprocated.

Katt Williams has yet to respond to Cam'ron's claims at the time of this article.

