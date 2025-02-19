Have Cam'ron and Jay-Z ever collaborated together? 49-year-old rapper explains why he would never attend a brunch hosted by Roc Nation

American rapper Cam'ron has explained why he would never attend a brunch hosted by Jay-Z's Roc Nation in a recent interview on Talk With Flee, which was published on YouTube on February 18, 2025. The two veterans of the hip-hop industry have shared a topsy-turvy relationship in the past. However, they have currently settled their differences after years of tension.

Cam'ron and Jay-Z have even collaborated on the former's third studio album, Come Home With Me, which was released on May 14, 2002. In addition to Jay-Z, the album featured guest appearances from Jimmy Jones, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, DJ Kay Slay, Daz Dillinger, Tiffany, McGruff, Memphis Bleek, and Beanie Sigel. The Roc Nation boss collaborated with Juelz Santana and Cam'ron on the seventh track of the album called Welcome to New York City.

During the discussion with Cam'ron, Killa talked about a recent interview by Gillie Da Kid on Club Shay Shay. There, Gillie Da Kid had explained that he never attends Roc Nation's brunches because the rapper doesn't want Jay-Z to use his name to bolster his brand. Although the rapper explained that he didn't have similar reasons, he also shared that he has no desire to attend a Roc Nation brunch.

“I done records with JAY-Z. I was actually signed to JAY-Z’s company. I actually had a joint venture with JAY-Z and Def Jam. It’s not a big deal for me to be around JAY-Z or Juan,” he said.

He continued:

“It’s not really a big deal for me to be around a bunch of men ’cause it be a little scatter of b*tches at that sh*t and then it’s a bunch of men. Secondly, you got a bunch of people just hanging out taking pictures. Not to piggyback off of Gillie’s sh*t at all […] but end of the day, why am I going to see n*ggas I seen 100 times and then it’s really nothing to talk about? Is it a great tool for new younger artists? Absolutely.”

Cam'ron concluded by saying that he would "respectfully turn down" the invitation because the rapper reckoned it wouldn't create any new opportunity for him.

When Cam'ron claimed Jay-Z loves money more than hip-hop

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

On June 18, 2024, rapper Cam'ron voiced his opinion on Jay-Z's relationship with money and hip-hop in an episode of It Is What It Is. He stated that while he believed Jay-Z liked hip-hop a lot, he "likes money more."

Cam'ron further elaborated on the topic by suggesting that Jay-Z lacks genuine interest in the genre despite being extremely knowledgeable about it. He also compared Jay-Z's passion with other hip-hop titans, claiming that he doesn't love the genre as much as "somebody like Nas loves it."

"To me, my personal opinion is this Jay-Z is, he I am not saying he does not, he's not a hip-hop historian, he doesn't know about hip-hop. Listen, he had won a Writers Gill award or some type of award. And he named probably every rapper from 1978 to 2014 or 15 whenever he won an award like every rapper in between that time. I believe that Jay-Z to me – my personal opinion – is not in love with Hip Hop," he said.

The rapper's comments came after former American professional footballer Antonio Brown criticized Jay-Z for performing at Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2024.

"Jay didn't perform at any Hip Hop 50 concerts last year where the fans would've known every word to his songs, but he makes time to get ignored by rich folks smh. #CTESPN," Brown tweeted.

Jay-Z hasn't commented on any of the statements made by Cam'ron as of the time of writing this article.

